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Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd Share Price Live

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1,342.9
(-2.21%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,350
  • Day's High1,367.9
  • 52 Wk High1,849
  • Prev. Close1,373.3
  • Day's Low1,332.5
  • 52 Wk Low 1,021.3
  • Turnover (lac)119.71
  • P/E281.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value234.77
  • EPS4.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,651.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

₹1,350

Prev. Close

₹1,373.3

Turnover(Lac.)

₹119.71

Day's High

₹1,367.9

Day's Low

₹1,332.5

52 Week's High

₹1,849

52 Week's Low

₹1,021.3

Book Value

₹234.77

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,651.35

P/E

281.32

EPS

4.79

Divi. Yield

0

Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2025

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13 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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3 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 36

Record Date: 09 Jul, 2025

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Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Q1 Net Profit Falls 57% YoY

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Q1 Net Profit Falls 57% YoY

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EBITDA came in at ₹36.8 crore. This is marking a 34.3% drop from the year-ago period.

25 Jul 2025|12:10 PM
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Trading Account

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Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:44 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.26%

Foreign: 74.25%

Indian: 7.96%

Non-Promoter- 1.84%

Institutions: 1.84%

Non-Institutions: 15.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

27.19

27.19

27.19

27.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

613.79

555.78

631.98

712.68

Net Worth

640.98

582.97

659.17

739.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,646.54

2,197.37

2,185.39

1,917.3

yoy growth (%)

-25.06

0.54

13.98

16.87

Raw materials

-1,031.65

-1,397.36

-1,417.64

-1,219.84

As % of sales

62.65

63.59

64.86

63.62

Employee costs

-167.34

-174.54

-140.98

-122.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

36.31

119.06

151.36

118.3

Depreciation

-75.48

-56.29

-52.92

-51.85

Tax paid

-10.33

-34.78

-51.21

-36.97

Working capital

-89.63

170.36

67.81

-17.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.06

0.54

13.98

16.87

Op profit growth

-31.79

-13.4

18.54

36.69

EBIT growth

-59.8

-19.08

24.98

55.38

Net profit growth

-60.37

-16.59

23.14

62.73

View Ratios

No Record Found

Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LG Electronics India Ltd

LGEINDIA

1,519.9

61.21,03,142.86692.7308,053.55112.93

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,140.3

41.9471,554.32734.240.886,687.68151.07

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

11,392

91.7169,646.277.90.09861.32530.24

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,276.2

119.4542,250.6782.20.313,739.65240.69

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,552.2

77.431,924.78162.930.553,862.88148.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director

Yoshikazu Ishihara

Managing Director

Sanjay Sudhakaran

Independent Director

Shalini Kamath

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Nobuyuki Tao

Independent Director

Raman Madhok

Independent Director

Anil Shankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parag Dave

Registered Office

9th Floor Abhijeet Building,

Mithakhalli Six Rd Ellisbridge,

Gujarat - 380006

Tel: 91-79-26402024

Website: http://www.jci-hitachi.com

Email: hitachi@jci-hitachi.com

Registrar Office

5th Floor 506 to 508,

ABC-I Off C G Road, Navrangpura,

Ahmedabad-380009

Tel: 91-79-26465179

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/

Email: ipo.team@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Company (formerly known as Hitachi Home and Life Solutions (India) Limited) was incorporated on December 07, 1984 as Acquest Air Conditioning Systems Pr...
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Reports by Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd share price today?

The Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1342.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd is ₹3651.35 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd is 281.32 and 7.32 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd is ₹1021.3 and ₹1849 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd?

Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.51%, 3 Years at 8.87%, 1 Year at -22.03%, 6 Month at -3.75%, 3 Month at 3.22% and 1 Month at -7.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 82.22 %
Institutions - 1.85 %
Public - 15.93 %

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