Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1,350
Prev. Close₹1,373.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹119.71
Day's High₹1,367.9
Day's Low₹1,332.5
52 Week's High₹1,849
52 Week's Low₹1,021.3
Book Value₹234.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,651.35
P/E281.32
EPS4.79
Divi. Yield0
EBITDA came in at ₹36.8 crore. This is marking a 34.3% drop from the year-ago period.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
27.19
27.19
27.19
27.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
613.79
555.78
631.98
712.68
Net Worth
640.98
582.97
659.17
739.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,646.54
2,197.37
2,185.39
1,917.3
yoy growth (%)
-25.06
0.54
13.98
16.87
Raw materials
-1,031.65
-1,397.36
-1,417.64
-1,219.84
As % of sales
62.65
63.59
64.86
63.62
Employee costs
-167.34
-174.54
-140.98
-122.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
36.31
119.06
151.36
118.3
Depreciation
-75.48
-56.29
-52.92
-51.85
Tax paid
-10.33
-34.78
-51.21
-36.97
Working capital
-89.63
170.36
67.81
-17.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.06
0.54
13.98
16.87
Op profit growth
-31.79
-13.4
18.54
36.69
EBIT growth
-59.8
-19.08
24.98
55.38
Net profit growth
-60.37
-16.59
23.14
62.73
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,519.9
|61.2
|1,03,142.86
|692.73
|0
|8,053.55
|112.93
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,140.3
|41.94
|71,554.32
|734.24
|0.88
|6,687.68
|151.07
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
11,392
|91.71
|69,646.2
|77.9
|0.09
|861.32
|530.24
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,276.2
|119.45
|42,250.67
|82.2
|0.31
|3,739.65
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,552.2
|77.4
|31,924.78
|162.93
|0.55
|3,862.88
|148.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director
Yoshikazu Ishihara
Managing Director
Sanjay Sudhakaran
Independent Director
Shalini Kamath
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Nobuyuki Tao
Independent Director
Raman Madhok
Independent Director
Anil Shankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parag Dave
9th Floor Abhijeet Building,
Mithakhalli Six Rd Ellisbridge,
Gujarat - 380006
Tel: 91-79-26402024
Website: http://www.jci-hitachi.com
Email: hitachi@jci-hitachi.com
5th Floor 506 to 508,
ABC-I Off C G Road, Navrangpura,
Ahmedabad-380009
Tel: 91-79-26465179
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/
Email: ipo.team@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Company (formerly known as Hitachi Home and Life Solutions (India) Limited) was incorporated on December 07, 1984 as Acquest Air Conditioning Systems Pr...
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Reports by Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd
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