Declaration of Dividend and AGM date Annual Report for the year ended 31st March, 2025 alongwith Notice of Annual General meeting to be held on 25th June, 2025 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02.06.2025) Attached proceedings of AGM held on 25th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.06.2025)