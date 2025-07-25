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Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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1,348
(0.38%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:24:48 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,646.54

2,197.37

2,185.39

1,917.3

yoy growth (%)

-25.06

0.54

13.98

16.87

Raw materials

-1,031.65

-1,397.36

-1,417.64

-1,219.84

As % of sales

62.65

63.59

64.86

63.62

Employee costs

-167.34

-174.54

-140.98

-122.23

As % of sales

10.16

7.94

6.45

6.37

Other costs

-330.09

-453.25

-427.9

-407.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.04

20.62

19.58

21.25

Operating profit

117.46

172.22

198.87

167.76

OPM

7.13

7.83

9.09

8.74

Depreciation

-75.48

-56.29

-52.92

-51.85

Interest expense

-13.56

-5.02

-1.98

-4.39

Other income

7.9

8.15

7.39

6.78

Profit before tax

36.31

119.06

151.36

118.3

Taxes

-10.33

-34.78

-51.21

-36.97

Tax rate

-28.44

-29.21

-33.83

-31.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.98

84.28

100.15

81.33

Exceptional items

7.11

-0.75

0

0

Net profit

33.1

83.53

100.15

81.33

yoy growth (%)

-60.37

-16.59

23.14

62.73

NPM

2.01

3.8

4.58

4.24

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EBITDA came in at ₹36.8 crore. This is marking a 34.3% drop from the year-ago period.

25 Jul 2025|12:10 PM
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