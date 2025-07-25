|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 May 2026
|13 Apr 2026
|Bosch Home Comfort India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 19th May 2026 for approving Audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2026. Financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2026 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2026
|12 Jan 2026
|Bosch Home Comfort India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on 28th January, 2026 to approve financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025 are attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|13 Oct 2025
|Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on 14th November 2025 to approve Unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2025 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|17 Sep 2025
|17 Sep 2025
|Attached is the Postal Ballot Notice.
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2025
|22 Aug 2025
|Details of Appointment of Statutory Auditors attached.
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2025
|9 Jul 2025
|Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 24th July 2025 for approval of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 Intimation regarding Resignation of Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2025)
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2025
|26 Jun 2025
|Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Attached herewith intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 3rd July, 2025 to consider declaration of Interim Dividend, if any. outcomes of the Board meeting held on 3rd July, 2025: 1. The Board declared an interim dividend of Rs. 36/- per equity share (360%) of Rs. 10/- each for the year 2025-26. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the record date for purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the Interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, has been fixed as 9th July, 2025. 3. Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 24th July, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.07.2025)
EBITDA came in at ₹36.8 crore. This is marking a 34.3% drop from the year-ago period.
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