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Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd Board Meeting

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1,342.9
(-2.21%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Johnson Con. Hit CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 May 202613 Apr 2026
Bosch Home Comfort India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 19th May 2026 for approving Audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2026. Financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2026 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19.05.2026)
Board Meeting28 Jan 202612 Jan 2026
Bosch Home Comfort India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on 28th January, 2026 to approve financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025 are attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202513 Oct 2025
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on 14th November 2025 to approve Unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2025 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)
Board Meeting17 Sep 202517 Sep 2025
Attached is the Postal Ballot Notice.
Board Meeting22 Aug 202522 Aug 2025
Details of Appointment of Statutory Auditors attached.
Board Meeting24 Jul 20259 Jul 2025
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 24th July 2025 for approval of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 Intimation regarding Resignation of Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2025)
Board Meeting3 Jul 202526 Jun 2025
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Attached herewith intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 3rd July, 2025 to consider declaration of Interim Dividend, if any. outcomes of the Board meeting held on 3rd July, 2025: 1. The Board declared an interim dividend of Rs. 36/- per equity share (360%) of Rs. 10/- each for the year 2025-26. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the record date for purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the Interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, has been fixed as 9th July, 2025. 3. Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 24th July, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.07.2025)

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EBITDA came in at ₹36.8 crore. This is marking a 34.3% drop from the year-ago period.

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