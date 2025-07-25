Board Meeting 19 May 2026 13 Apr 2026

Bosch Home Comfort India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 19th May 2026 for approving Audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2026. Financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2026 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19.05.2026)

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2026 12 Jan 2026

Bosch Home Comfort India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on 28th January, 2026 to approve financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025 are attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 13 Oct 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on 14th November 2025 to approve Unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2025 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2025 17 Sep 2025

Attached is the Postal Ballot Notice.

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2025 22 Aug 2025

Details of Appointment of Statutory Auditors attached.

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2025 9 Jul 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 24th July 2025 for approval of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 Intimation regarding Resignation of Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2025)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2025 26 Jun 2025