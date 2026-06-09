Boston Commerce Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.1
-0.55
-0.41
-0.41
Net Worth
5.9
6.45
6.59
6.59
Minority Interest
Debt
5.44
0.87
0.87
0.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.34
7.32
7.46
7.46
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.5
1.47
1.61
1.61
Inventories
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.88
2.88
2.88
2.88
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.04
1.7
1.7
1.7
Sundry Creditors
-3.31
-3.05
-3.05
-3.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.2
-0.06
-0.06
Cash
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.05
Total Assets
5.54
1.52
1.66
1.66
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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