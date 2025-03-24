Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorHealthcare
Open₹6.8
Prev. Close₹6.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.34
Day's High₹6.8
Day's Low₹6.8
52 Week's High₹10.95
52 Week's Low₹5.13
Book Value₹7.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.1
-0.55
-0.41
-0.41
Net Worth
5.9
6.45
6.59
6.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1.49
0.05
0.04
0.14
yoy growth (%)
2,509.43
18.22
-66.91
22.16
Raw materials
-1.44
0
0
-0.11
As % of sales
96.75
0
0
78.44
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-5.7
0
0
Working capital
0.75
0.97
-0.01
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2,509.43
18.22
-66.91
22.16
Op profit growth
38.53
-134.99
-75.32
-94.45
EBIT growth
241.29
-70.91
-104.74
-94.45
Net profit growth
301.99
-78.38
-103.27
-94.46
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,354.55
|80.02
|1,20,125.61
|382.4
|0.24
|2,438.5
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,006.05
|134.32
|97,913.19
|203.21
|0.2
|732.9
|91.86
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
987.95
|365.91
|74,586.09
|24.98
|0.1
|460.73
|122.24
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
ASTERDM
766.1
|121.03
|39,693.25
|27.46
|0.39
|655.1
|83.23
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,920.45
|73.02
|39,246.47
|202.13
|0.23
|1,044.05
|127.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Ghanshyam Dhananjay Gavali
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yash Arun Chaudhary
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aashish Shrirang Dharmadhikari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Swati Suresh Dhadve
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mandeep Kaur
17/B 4th Floor Mirzapur,
Sandesh Commerical Complex,
Gujarat - 380001
Tel: 91-9098433517
Website: http://www.bostonbiosystemltd.com
Email: bostonsystem@yahoo.com
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 022 - 42270400
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Boston Bio Systems Limited was incorporated on April 17, 1995. Initially, Company was engaged in share broking. Presently, it trades in medical equipment, testing kits and instruments. The Company sp...
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Reports by Boston Commerce Limited
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