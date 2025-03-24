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Boston Commerce Limited Share Price Live

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6.8
(-1.88%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open6.8
  • Day's High6.8
  • 52 Wk High10.95
  • Prev. Close6.93
  • Day's Low6.8
  • 52 Wk Low 5.13
  • Turnover (lac)0.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Boston Commerce Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

₹6.8

Prev. Close

₹6.93

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.34

Day's High

₹6.8

Day's Low

₹6.8

52 Week's High

₹10.95

52 Week's Low

₹5.13

Book Value

₹7.6

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Boston Commerce Limited Corporate Action

12 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2025

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5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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1 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Boston Commerce Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Boston Commerce Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:46 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.14%

Non-Promoter- 1.71%

Institutions: 1.70%

Non-Institutions: 96.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Boston Commerce Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7

7

7

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.1

-0.55

-0.41

-0.41

Net Worth

5.9

6.45

6.59

6.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1.49

0.05

0.04

0.14

yoy growth (%)

2,509.43

18.22

-66.91

22.16

Raw materials

-1.44

0

0

-0.11

As % of sales

96.75

0

0

78.44

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-5.7

0

0

Working capital

0.75

0.97

-0.01

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2,509.43

18.22

-66.91

22.16

Op profit growth

38.53

-134.99

-75.32

-94.45

EBIT growth

241.29

-70.91

-104.74

-94.45

Net profit growth

301.99

-78.38

-103.27

-94.46

View Ratios

No Record Found

Boston Commerce Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

8,354.55

80.021,20,125.61382.40.242,438.5692.92

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,006.05

134.3297,913.19203.210.2732.991.86

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

987.95

365.9174,586.0924.980.1460.73122.24

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

ASTERDM

766.1

121.0339,693.2527.460.39655.183.23

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

1,920.45

73.0239,246.47202.130.231,044.05127.1

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Boston Commerce Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Ghanshyam Dhananjay Gavali

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yash Arun Chaudhary

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aashish Shrirang Dharmadhikari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Swati Suresh Dhadve

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mandeep Kaur

Registered Office

17/B 4th Floor Mirzapur,

Sandesh Commerical Complex,

Gujarat - 380001

Tel: 91-9098433517

Website: http://www.bostonbiosystemltd.com

Email: bostonsystem@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 022 - 42270400

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Boston Bio Systems Limited was incorporated on April 17, 1995. Initially, Company was engaged in share broking. Presently, it trades in medical equipment, testing kits and instruments. The Company sp...
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Reports by Boston Commerce Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Boston Commerce Limited share price today?

The Boston Commerce Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Boston Commerce Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Boston Commerce Limited is ₹4.76 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Boston Commerce Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Boston Commerce Limited is 0 and 0.89 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Boston Commerce Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Boston Commerce Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Boston Commerce Limited is ₹5.13 and ₹10.95 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Boston Commerce Limited?

Boston Commerce Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -5.69%, 6 Month at -6.21%, 3 Month at 25.93% and 1 Month at -12.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Boston Commerce Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Boston Commerce Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 2.14 %
Institutions - 1.70 %
Public - 96.15 %

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