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Boston Commerce Limited Board Meeting

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6.8
(-1.88%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Boston Bio CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Jun 20261 Jun 2026
Boston Commerce Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation for the board meeting to be held on 5th June 2026 for considering reduction of share capital of the company Outcome of Board Meeting held on 5th June, 2026 pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.06.2026)
Board Meeting30 May 202625 May 2026
Boston Commerce Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30th May 2026
Board Meeting12 May 202612 May 2026
Outcome of the Board meeting held on 12th May, 2026
Board Meeting13 Feb 202610 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results. Boston Bio Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior Intimation for the Board Meeting to be held on 13th February, 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2026 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulation, 2015 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Boston Bio Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 held today i.e. 14th November, 2025. Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20254 Sep 2025
Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting14 Aug 20258 Aug 2025
Boston Bio Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for board meeting to be held on 14th August 2025 for considering the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Please Find Enclosed Herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting For Your Records for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)
Board Meeting8 Jul 20258 Jul 2025
Please find enclosed the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th July, 2025 of Boston Bio Systems Limited

Boston Bio: Related News

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