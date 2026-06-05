Board Meeting 5 Jun 2026 1 Jun 2026

Boston Commerce Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation for the board meeting to be held on 5th June 2026 for considering reduction of share capital of the company Outcome of Board Meeting held on 5th June, 2026 pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.06.2026)

Board Meeting 30 May 2026 25 May 2026

Boston Commerce Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30th May 2026

Board Meeting 12 May 2026 12 May 2026

Outcome of the Board meeting held on 12th May, 2026

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results. Boston Bio Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior Intimation for the Board Meeting to be held on 13th February, 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2026 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulation, 2015 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Boston Bio Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 held today i.e. 14th November, 2025. Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 4 Sep 2025

Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025

Boston Bio Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for board meeting to be held on 14th August 2025 for considering the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Please Find Enclosed Herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting For Your Records for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2025 8 Jul 2025