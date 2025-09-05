AGM 30/09/2025 Intimation for book closure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/09/2025) Outcome of 30th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.09.2025) Please Find Enclosed Herewith the Scrutinizer Report of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company PFA herewith the Scrutinizer Report of 30th Annual general meeting of the company (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01/10/2025) Please Find Enclosed Herewith the Revised Annual Report for the Financial Year 2024-25 of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03/10/2025)