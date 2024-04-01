Your Directors have the pleasure of presenting this 33nd Annual Report along with the Audited Financial Statements and the Auditors Report thereon for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2025.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

(Rs. In lakhs)

Particulars 2024-25 2023-24 Gross Total Income 0 0 Other Income 366.72 0 Profit before Finance Cost, depreciation and taxation 350.48 (379.75) Financial Expenses 0 0 Depreciation 0 0 Profit Before Exceptional Items and Taxation 350.48 (379.75) Exceptional Items 0 0 Profit Before Taxation 350.48 (379.75) Provision of Taxes 0 0 Profit After Taxation 350.48 (379.75) Other Comprehensive income 0 0 Total Comprehensive income for the period 350.48 (379.75) Earnings per share -Basic 2.70 0 -Diluted 2.70 0

THE STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, the Company does not have business.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNT TO RESERVES:

No amount has been transferred to reserves during the year.

DIVIDEND:

Your Directors does not recommend any dividend for the financial year.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES

Your Companys equity shares are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL WHO WERE APPOINTED OR HAVE RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 152, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Balakrishna Koppula (DIN: 09220541) Whole-time director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 (b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, Independent Directors of the Company have enrolled their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors met 5 times during the year on 01.04.2024, 29.05.2024, 14.08.2024, 14.11.2024 & 14.02.2025. A separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company held during the year on 14.02.2025 as required under Section 149 (8) read with the Schedule IV (VII) of the Companies Act 2013 and clause 25 (3) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

Pursuant to Section 139 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 M/s. Ramasamy Koteswara Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 27th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for the period of 5 years from conclusion of 27th AGM till the conclusion of 33rd AGM and the tenure of 5 years of the said auditors is expiring the present AGM.

In view of the above, it is proposed to appoint M/s. M N Rao & Associates LLP (FR No. 005386S/S000195), to the office of Statutory Auditors for a period of 5 years.

The Company has received consent to the said effect. Relevant resolutions form part of Notice attached hereto.

AUDITORS REPORT:

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by M/s. Ramasamy Koteswara Rao & Co, LLP Chartered Accountants, Statutory auditors in their report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT:

The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the year under review.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of Audit committee has re-appointed M/s. NSVR & Associates Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as Internal Auditors of your Company. The Auditors are submitting their reports on quarterly basis.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the amended provisions of Regulation 24A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations and Section 204 of the Act read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors have approved and recommended the appointment of M/s. P. S. Rao & Associates, Peer Reviewed Firm of Company Secretaries in Practice as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for a term of up to 5 (Five) consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of ensuing AGM till the conclusion of 38th AGM of the Company to be held in the Year 2030, for approval of the Members at ensuing AGM of the Company. Brief profile and other details of M/s. P. S. Rao & Associates, Company Secretaries in Practice, are separately disclosed in the Notice of ensuing AGM.

M/s. P. S. Rao & Associates have given their consent to act as Secretarial Auditors of the Company and confirmed that their aforesaid appointment (if made) would be within the prescribed limits under the Act & Rules made thereunder and SEBI (LODR) Regulations. They have also confirmed that they are not disqualified to be appointed as Secretarial Auditors in terms of provisions of the Act & Rules made thereunder and SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

The Secretarial Audit report for the F.Y. 2024-25, as per the Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 there-under, forms part of this Report as Annexure- I.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

Your Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all the Secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively. During the year under review, Your Company has complied with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK:

The Company has developed and implementing a risk management policy which includes the identification therein of elements of risk, which in the opinion of the board may threaten the existence of the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The present financial position of your Company does not mandate the implementation of corporate social responsibility activities pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 and Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company will constitute CSR Committee, develop CSR Policy and implement the CSR initiatives whenever it is applicable to the Company.

COMMITTEES:

As on date of this report the composition of various committees stands hereunder:

Sl. No Name of the Committee 1 Audit Committee Prasada Rao Kalluri Chairman Mohammed Baba Member K. Balakrishna Member 2 Nomination Remuneration Committee Prasada Rao Kalluri Chairman Mohammed Baba Member Vanitha Nagulavari - Member 3 Stakeholders Relationship Committee Prasada Rao Kalluri Chairman Mohammed Baba Member K. Balakrishna Member

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

A. Conservation of Energy:

Being a wholesale and retail trading company and not involved in any industrial or manufacturing activities, the Companys activities involve very low energy consumption and has no particulars to report regarding conservation of energy. However, efforts are made to further reduce energy consumption.

B. Technology Absorption : NIL

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo : (In Rs. Lakhs)

2024-25 2023-24 Foreign Exchange earnings Nil Nil Foreign Exchange outgo Nil Nil

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD PERFORMANCE AND PERFORMANCE OF ITS COMMITTEES AND OF DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance and the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit and other Committees.

A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Secretarial Department. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. The Internal Audit Reports were reviewed periodically by Audit Committee as well as by the Board. Further, the Board annually reviews the effectiveness of the Companys internal control system. The Directors and Management confirm that the Internal Financial Controls (IFC) is adequate with respect to the operations of the Company. A report of Auditors pursuant to Section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013 certifying the adequacy of Internal Financial Controls is annexed with the Auditors report.

SUBSIDIARIES/ASSOCIATES COMPANIES/ JOINT VENTURES:

The Company has no Subsidiaries/ Associate Companies/ Joint Ventures as on 31st March 2025.

NOMINATION AND REMUENRATION POLICY:

A committee of the Board named as "Nomination and Remuneration Committee" has been constituted to comply with the provisions of section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 to recommend a policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters and to frame proper systems for identification, appointment of Directors & KMPs, Payment of Remuneration to them and Evaluation of their performance and to recommend the same to the Board from time to time. The policy is also posted in the investors section of the companys website.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER MATTERS:

(a) Procedure for Nomination and Appointment of Directors:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been formed pursuant to and in compliance with Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The main object of this Committee is to identify persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management of the Company, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every Directors performance, recommend the remuneration package of both the Executive and the Non-Executive Directors on the Board and also the remuneration of Senior Management, one level below the Board. The Committee reviews the remuneration package payable to Executive Director(s) and recommends to the Board the same and acts in terms of reference of the Board from time to time.

On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has adopted and framed a Nomination and Remuneration policy for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The remuneration paid to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and all other employees is in accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration policy of the Company.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy and other matters provided in Section 178 (3) of the Act and Regulation 19 of SEBI Listing Regulations have been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

(b) Familiarization/Orientation program for Independent Directors:

It is the general practice of the Company to notify the changes in all the applicable laws from time to time in every Board Meeting conducted.

The details of such familiarization programs for Independent Directors are posted on the website of the Company http://www.genesisiil.com

DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits falling within the provisions of Sections 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 from the its member and public during the Financial Year.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

POLICY ON PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORK PLACE:

Your Company strongly supports the rights of all its employees to work in an environment, free from all forms of harassment. The Company has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under. The policy aims to provide protection to Employees at the workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where Employees feel secure. The Company has proper procedures in place to address the concerns and complaints of sexual harassment and to recommend appropriate action.

The Company has not received any complaint on sexual harassment during the year.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the Internal, Statutory and Secretarial Auditors and the reviews performed by Management and the relevant Board Committees, including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2024-25.

Accordingly, pursuant to Section 134 (3) (c) and 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2025, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

ii. accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent have been made, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2025 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

17 iii. proper and sufficient care have been taken for the maintenance of accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company, for preventing & detecting fraud and/or other irregularities;

iv. the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

v. internal financial controls have been laid down by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

vi. proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy framed to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement if any, in the Company. The details of the Policy are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company http://www.genesisiil.com.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

During the year under review, there were no related party transactions. Hence, a disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not applicable. As required under Regulation 46 (2) (g) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company has developed a Policy on Related Party Transactions in accordance with provisions of all applicable laws for the purpose of identification and monitoring of such transactions. The Policy on dealing with related party transactions is available on the website of the Company www.genesisiil.com

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The annual return of the Company would be placed on the website of the Company i.e. www.genesisiil.com

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

During the year under review, your Company has not recorded any operational income. As you are aware those during the year under review, your Company was engaged in the business areas of biotechnology and/or pro-biotic products and due to various factors the Company is not able to carry out its business activities effectively. Your Company has opted for complete diversification of its business operations by venturing into biotechnology and/or pro-biotic sector.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The Company has been making every endeavor to bring more transparency in the conduct of its business. As per the requirements of the per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a compliance report on Corporate Governance for the year 2024-25 and a Certificate from the Practicing Company Secretaries (M/s. PS Rao & Associates) is furnished, which form part of this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES:

During the year under review, your Company has not paid any managerial remuneration. Hence, the disclosures in terms of provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, relating to remuneration are not applicable for the Company for the financial year.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

No orders passed by the Any Regulator / Courts which would impact the future operations / going concern status of the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

On Thursday, March 06, 2025, Mr. Padmanaban Krishnamoorthy and Mrs. V Varalakshmi (hereinafter collectively referred to as "the Acquirers") had entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with the promoters of the Company to collectively acquire 14,73,000 Sale Shares, representing 11.33% of the Voting Share Capital of the Target Company, subject to statutory approvals and conditions. Further, on the said date i.e., Thursday, March 06, 2025, Mrs. V Varalakshmi had acquired 72,69,500 shares of the Company from the existing shareholders through Off-Market Sale representing 55.92% of the Voting Share Capital of the Target Company.

The above-mentioned Transactions resulted in the Acquirers acquiring more than 25.00% of the Voting Share Capital of the Target Company and the said transaction has triggered a mandatory open offer in compliance with the provisions of Regulations 3 (1) and 4 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulation pursuant to the execution of the Underlying Transactions for acquisition of substantial number of Equity Shares, Voting Share Capital, and control over the Target Company. In this regard, the draft letter of offer is submitted to the Securities Exchange Board of India for their consideration.

POLICY ON MATERIAL SUBSIDIARIES:

The Policy on Material Subsidiaries as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as approved by the Board is uploaded on the website of the Company http://www.genesisiil.com.

THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

During the year under review, the Company had not made any application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 OF 2016).

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

During the year under review, the Company had not made one time settlement. Hence, not applicable.

A STATEMENT BY THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPLIANCE TO THE PROVISIONS RELATING TO THE MATERNITY BENEFITS ACT, 1961:

During the year, under review the said compliance is not applicable to the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors take this opportunity to record their appreciation for the continuous support and co-operation extended by the customers and bankers. The Directors also acknowledge the confidence reposed by the investors and shareholders in the Company.

Annexure I Form MR-3 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

For the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2025

[Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To

The Members

Genesis IBRC India Ltd

Flat no 401, VVN Residency, 40-A, Ashok Nagar, Eluru, Andhra Pradesh 534002

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Genesis IBRC India Limited, (hereinafter called the Company). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minutes books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2025 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2025 according to the provisions of:

i. The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder. ii. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the rules made thereunder. iii. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder.

iv. Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign

Direct Investment and Overseas Direct Investment. (Not applicable to the company during the audit period.)

v. The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992

(‘SEBI Act):

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018

(Not applicable to the Company during the audit period).

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period).

(e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2018 (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period).

(f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client.

(g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021 (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period) and

(h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period).

(i) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

vi. Other specifically applicable laws to the Company:

There was no law that was specifically applicable to the Company, considering the nature of its business. Hence the requirement to report on compliance with specific laws did not arise.

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses Secretarial Standards issued by the institute of Company Secretaries of India.

During the period under review the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above.

We further report that:

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act. Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting. All the decisions at the Board Meetings and Committee Meetings have been carried out unanimously as recorded in the Minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors or Committee of the Board, as the case may be.

We further report that

There are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines. There were no such specific events/actions in pursuance of the above referred laws, rules, regulations, etc., having a major bearing on the Companys affairs except mentioned above.

To

The Members

Genesis IBRC India Ltd

Flat no 401, VVN Residency, 40-A, Ashok Nagar, Eluru, Andhra Pradesh 534002

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of secretarial records is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. We believe that the processes and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Account of the Company.

4. Where ever required, we have obtained the Management representation about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc.,

5. The compliance of the provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on test basis.

6. We have relied on management representations and assurances, wherever required, for forming our opinion and eventual reporting.

7. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.