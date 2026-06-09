CCME Global Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,354.55
|80.02
|1,20,125.61
|382.4
|0.24
|2,438.5
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,006.05
|134.32
|97,913.19
|203.21
|0.2
|732.9
|91.86
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
987.95
|365.91
|74,586.09
|24.98
|0.1
|460.73
|122.24
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
ASTERDM
766.1
|121.03
|39,693.25
|27.46
|0.39
|655.1
|83.23
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,920.45
|73.02
|39,246.47
|202.13
|0.23
|1,044.05
|127.1
No Record Found
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