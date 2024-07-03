Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorHealthcare
Open₹100.3
Prev. Close₹105.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹100.3
Day's Low₹100.3
52 Week's High₹184.9
52 Week's Low₹20.21
Book Value₹8.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)453.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.47
-7.97
-4.17
-4.04
Net Worth
8.53
5.03
8.83
8.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.28
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
-0.25
0
As % of sales
0
0
86.86
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.01
-0.05
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.1
-0.19
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.11
4.4
-1.85
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
11.31
-46.62
172.57
-3.45
EBIT growth
11.31
-46.62
-12,066.06
-99.52
Net profit growth
11.31
-46.62
-14,882.46
-99.61
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,354.55
|80.02
|1,20,125.61
|382.4
|0.24
|2,438.5
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,006.05
|134.32
|97,913.19
|203.21
|0.2
|732.9
|91.86
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
987.95
|365.91
|74,586.09
|24.98
|0.1
|460.73
|122.24
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
ASTERDM
766.1
|121.03
|39,693.25
|27.46
|0.39
|655.1
|83.23
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,920.45
|73.02
|39,246.47
|202.13
|0.23
|1,044.05
|127.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / WTD
Balakrishna Koppula
Non Executive Director
Vanitha Nagulavari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prasada Rao Kalluri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Baba Mohammed
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Garima Garg
Sy Nos 241/2 & 389/2 Dwaraka,
Denduluru Village & Mandal,
Andhra Pradesh - 534432
Tel: -
Website: http://www.genesisibrc.com
Email: cs@genesisibrc.com
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
Genesis IBRC India Limited was formerly incorporated as Fine Plast Polymers Limited in October, 1992. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Fine Plast Polymers Limited to SSK Lifestyles...
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Reports by CCME Global Ltd
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