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CCME Global Ltd Share Price Live

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100.3
(-4.97%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open100.3
  • Day's High100.3
  • 52 Wk High184.9
  • Prev. Close105.55
  • Day's Low100.3
  • 52 Wk Low 20.21
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.85
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)453.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

CCME Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

₹100.3

Prev. Close

₹105.55

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.05

Day's High

₹100.3

Day's Low

₹100.3

52 Week's High

₹184.9

52 Week's Low

₹20.21

Book Value

₹8.85

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

453.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CCME Global Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2025

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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CCME Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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CCME Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:33 AM
Apr-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.34%

Foreign: 74.34%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 25.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

CCME Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13

13

13

13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.47

-7.97

-4.17

-4.04

Net Worth

8.53

5.03

8.83

8.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.28

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

-0.25

0

As % of sales

0

0

86.86

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.01

-0.05

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.1

-0.19

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.11

4.4

-1.85

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

11.31

-46.62

172.57

-3.45

EBIT growth

11.31

-46.62

-12,066.06

-99.52

Net profit growth

11.31

-46.62

-14,882.46

-99.61

View Ratios

No Record Found

CCME Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

8,354.55

80.021,20,125.61382.40.242,438.5692.92

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,006.05

134.3297,913.19203.210.2732.991.86

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

987.95

365.9174,586.0924.980.1460.73122.24

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

ASTERDM

766.1

121.0339,693.2527.460.39655.183.23

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

1,920.45

73.0239,246.47202.130.231,044.05127.1

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CCME Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / WTD

Balakrishna Koppula

Non Executive Director

Vanitha Nagulavari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prasada Rao Kalluri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Baba Mohammed

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Garima Garg

Registered Office

Sy Nos 241/2 & 389/2 Dwaraka,

Denduluru Village & Mandal,

Andhra Pradesh - 534432

Tel: -

Website: http://www.genesisibrc.com

Email: cs@genesisibrc.com

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

Genesis IBRC India Limited was formerly incorporated as Fine Plast Polymers Limited in October, 1992. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Fine Plast Polymers Limited to SSK Lifestyles...
Read More

Reports by CCME Global Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the CCME Global Ltd share price today?

The CCME Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹100.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of CCME Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CCME Global Ltd is ₹453.86 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of CCME Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CCME Global Ltd is 0 and 11.33 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CCME Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CCME Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CCME Global Ltd is ₹20.21 and ₹184.9 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of CCME Global Ltd?

CCME Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.16%, 3 Years at 107.54%, 1 Year at 396.29%, 6 Month at -5.06%, 3 Month at 18.53% and 1 Month at -14.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CCME Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CCME Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.65 %

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