Board Meeting 29 May 2026 22 May 2026

CCME Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the board meeting to be held on May 29 2026 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026 and other matters.

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2026 8 Apr 2026

Outcome of board meeting for appointment of Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and KMP. Also for situation of corporate office and keeping books of accounts at the place other than the Companys registered office.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 11 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Genesis Ibrc India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of the board of directors of the Company is to be held on Saturday, February 14, 2026 to inter alia consider and approve results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025 and other matters. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2026 22 Jan 2026

Increase in Authorised Capital & Preferential Issue of shares The Board of Directors of Genesis IBRC India Limited (Company) in their meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, January 28, 2026, have inter alia, considered, recommended, and approved the matters as specified in the outcome of board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:28.01.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2026 19 Jan 2026

Resignation of Non-Executive Director, Executive Director and Independent Non-Executive Director. Outcome of board meeting held today i.e., 19th January, 2026

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Genesis Ibrc India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Friday the 14th day of November 2025 Outcome of the board meeting Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2025 29 Aug 2025

As per the attached outcome

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025