|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|CCME Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the board meeting to be held on May 29 2026 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026 and other matters.
|Board Meeting
|8 Apr 2026
|8 Apr 2026
|Outcome of board meeting for appointment of Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and KMP. Also for situation of corporate office and keeping books of accounts at the place other than the Companys registered office.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2026
|11 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results Genesis Ibrc India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of the board of directors of the Company is to be held on Saturday, February 14, 2026 to inter alia consider and approve results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025 and other matters. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2026
|22 Jan 2026
|Increase in Authorised Capital & Preferential Issue of shares The Board of Directors of Genesis IBRC India Limited (Company) in their meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, January 28, 2026, have inter alia, considered, recommended, and approved the matters as specified in the outcome of board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:28.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2026
|19 Jan 2026
|Resignation of Non-Executive Director, Executive Director and Independent Non-Executive Director. Outcome of board meeting held today i.e., 19th January, 2026
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|5 Nov 2025
|Genesis Ibrc India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Friday the 14th day of November 2025 Outcome of the board meeting Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2025
|29 Aug 2025
|As per the attached outcome
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|7 Aug 2025
|Genesis Ibrc India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday the 14th day of August 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.08.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)
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