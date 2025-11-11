|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|15 Nov 2025
|23 Oct 2025
|5th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 15th day of November, 2025 at 11:30 A.M through video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Cedaar Textile Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Saturday, 15th November, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 11.11.2025) Cedaar Textile Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on November 15, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15.11.2025) Cedaar Textile Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on November 15, 2025. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17.11.2025)
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