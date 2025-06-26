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Cedaar Textile Ltd Share Price Live

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24.05
(4.11%)
Jun 5, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open22.05
  • Day's High24.05
  • 52 Wk High136.3
  • Prev. Close23.1
  • Day's Low22.05
  • 52 Wk Low 18.85
  • Turnover (lac)0.72
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.38
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Cedaar Textile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹22.05

Prev. Close

₹23.1

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.72

Day's High

₹24.05

Day's Low

₹22.05

52 Week's High

₹136.3

52 Week's Low

₹18.85

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cedaar Textile Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Oct, 2025

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Cedaar Textile Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Cedaar Textile Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:46 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Jul-2025Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.65%

Non-Promoter- 2.65%

Institutions: 2.65%

Non-Institutions: 28.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Cedaar Textile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9.53

7.5

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.15

17.74

13.94

9.35

Net Worth

65.68

25.24

14.19

9.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Cedaar Textile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.1

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.85

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.39

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492.8

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cedaar Textile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajesh Mittal

Executive Director & CFO

Virender Goyal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Monnappa Nachappa Bachangada

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bachangada Monnappa Saraswathi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yogendra Kumar Singhal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Bansal

Independent Non Exe. Director

KAMTA NATH PANDEY

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinay Aggarwal

Executive Director

Jay Prakash Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anushka Jain

Registered Office

KSSIDC Plot #.B-34 Industrial-,

Estate Yelahanka New Town,

Karnataka - 560064

Tel: +91 98156 10607

Website: http://www.cedaartextile.com

Email: info@cedaartextile.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Cedaar Textile Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Cedaar Textile Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 28, 2020 with the Registrar of Companies, Banga...
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Reports by Cedaar Textile Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Cedaar Textile Ltd share price today?

The Cedaar Textile Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cedaar Textile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cedaar Textile Ltd is ₹33.38 Cr. as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cedaar Textile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cedaar Textile Ltd is 0 and 0.69 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cedaar Textile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cedaar Textile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cedaar Textile Ltd is ₹18.85 and ₹136.3 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Cedaar Textile Ltd?

Cedaar Textile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -78.73%, 6 Month at -61.67%, 3 Month at -7.14% and 1 Month at -24.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cedaar Textile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cedaar Textile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.66 %
Institutions - 2.65 %
Public - 28.69 %

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