Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTextiles
Open₹22.05
Prev. Close₹23.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.72
Day's High₹24.05
Day's Low₹22.05
52 Week's High₹136.3
52 Week's Low₹18.85
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.53
7.5
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.15
17.74
13.94
9.35
Net Worth
65.68
25.24
14.19
9.6
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.1
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.85
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.39
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492.8
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Mittal
Executive Director & CFO
Virender Goyal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Monnappa Nachappa Bachangada
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bachangada Monnappa Saraswathi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yogendra Kumar Singhal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Bansal
Independent Non Exe. Director
KAMTA NATH PANDEY
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinay Aggarwal
Executive Director
Jay Prakash Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anushka Jain
KSSIDC Plot #.B-34 Industrial-,
Estate Yelahanka New Town,
Karnataka - 560064
Tel: +91 98156 10607
Website: http://www.cedaartextile.com
Email: info@cedaartextile.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Cedaar Textile Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Cedaar Textile Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 28, 2020 with the Registrar of Companies, Banga...
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Reports by Cedaar Textile Ltd
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