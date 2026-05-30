To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 and other business matters CEDAAR : 07-Aug-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on July 28, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 07, 2025, , To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 and other business matters (As per NSE Announcement Dated On : 28.07.2025) CEDAAR : 18-Aug-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on August 07, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 18, 2025, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 and other business matters (As per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.08.2025) The meeting has been postponed due to delay in finalization of audited financials of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2025 and rescheduled to Saturday, 30th August, 2025 (As per NSE Announcement Dated On : 18.08.2025) The meeting has been postponed due to delay in finalization of audited financials of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2025 and rescheduled to Monday, 08th September, 2025 (As per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.08.2025) Board Meeting Intimation (As per NSE Announcement Dated On : 08.09.2025) CEDAAR : 25-Sep-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on September 16, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 25, 2025, , To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 16.09.2025) Cedaar Textile Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 25.09.2025)