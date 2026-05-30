|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 and to consider any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Cedaar Textile Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 30.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|8 Apr 2026
|8 Apr 2026
|Cedaar Textile Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 08, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|21 Nov 2025
|8 Nov 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 CEDAAR : 21-Nov-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 14, 2025 has been adjourned. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 21, 2025, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2025
|11 Nov 2025
|Cedaar Textile Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2025. M/s HB Kalaria & Associates, Chartered Accountant, appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill casual vacancy.
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2025
|23 Oct 2025
|Cedaar Textile Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 23, 2025 The board has considered and approved the following :-1. Directors Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025;2. Proposed to the Members, to appoint Mr. Vinay Aggarwal, in the ensuing AGM as an Independent Director w.e.f. 27.03.2025;3. To appoint Mr. Jay Prakash Singh as Executive Director & CEO of the Company;4. To appoint of M/s Raj Mittal & Associates as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years.5. To appoint M/s B.K. Gupta & Associates as Secretarial Auditors for conduct of Secretarial Audit for 5 years commencing from Financial Year 2025-26;6. To approve change of registered office from State of Karnataka to State of Punjab subject to approval of members in the ensuing General Meeting;7. 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 15th day of November, 2025 at 11:30 A.M through video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM)
|Board Meeting
|25 Sep 2025
|23 Jul 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 and other business matters CEDAAR : 07-Aug-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on July 28, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 07, 2025, , To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 and other business matters (As per NSE Announcement Dated On : 28.07.2025) CEDAAR : 18-Aug-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on August 07, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 18, 2025, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 and other business matters (As per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.08.2025) The meeting has been postponed due to delay in finalization of audited financials of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2025 and rescheduled to Saturday, 30th August, 2025 (As per NSE Announcement Dated On : 18.08.2025) The meeting has been postponed due to delay in finalization of audited financials of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2025 and rescheduled to Monday, 08th September, 2025 (As per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.08.2025) Board Meeting Intimation (As per NSE Announcement Dated On : 08.09.2025) CEDAAR : 25-Sep-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on September 16, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 25, 2025, , To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 16.09.2025) Cedaar Textile Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 25.09.2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2025
|2 Aug 2025
|CEDAAR: Cedaar Textile Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 02, 2025.
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