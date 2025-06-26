Cedaar Textile Ltd Summary

Cedaar Textile Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Cedaar Textile Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 28, 2020 with the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on August 23, 2024 with effect from August 23, 2024 attaining the name of the Company as Cedaar Textile Limited.The Company was founded by Mr. Rajesh Mittal on September 29, 2020 and got the certificate of Registration by Registrar of Companies, ROC Bangalore.



The Company received the first export order on 30-12-2020 a very first month, it has started as Cedaar Textiles from Tex global PTE for the value of Rs. 41 Lacs. The Company offers the widest range of Raw white Yarns, Melange Yarns, Solid Top dyed Yarns, and Grey Fancy Yarns in Cotton, Polyester, Acrylic, Viscose, Tencel, Modal, and other Fibers.



All Yarns are being offered with sustainability as the prime focus, in 100% Organic, Recycle Fibers (Polyester & Cotton) for a Green Environment and Conservation of natural resources.The Companys focus is on Innovation, Customer Orientation, R & D, Technology Up Gradation, Digitalization, ERP, Continuous Improvement, and Moving towards Green Energy. It manufacture and sells its products like Yarn, Technical Textile IFR, Fabrics, and Dyed Yarn. It is engaged in the manufacturing of Quality Melange Yarn for use in the household textile, woven goods, and hosiery.



The Company objective is to cater the Top Line Customers Overseas and in India, who produce Garments for renowned Fashion Brands.In 2023-24, Company has installed and commissioned 2 MW Solar plant in the factory and running the same and is planning for second project as well. The Company launched the IPO of 43,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each and raised Rs 60.9 crores in July 2025.