CMX Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.32
11.32
11.32
11.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.01
-16.75
-16.57
-16.57
Net Worth
-5.69
-5.43
-5.25
-5.25
Minority Interest
Debt
5.72
5.44
5.33
7.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.02
0.01
0.08
2.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.02
-1.38
0.08
2.13
Inventories
0
0
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.09
0.07
0.24
2.35
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.07
-0.17
-0.23
Cash
0.03
0.01
0
0.08
Total Assets
0.05
0
0.08
2.21
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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