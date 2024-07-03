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CMX Holdings Ltd Share Price Live

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16.99
(6.25%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:52:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.99
  • Day's High16.99
  • 52 Wk High69.13
  • Prev. Close15.99
  • Day's Low16.99
  • 52 Wk Low 6.93
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

CMX Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹16.99

Prev. Close

₹15.99

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹16.99

Day's Low

₹16.99

52 Week's High

₹69.13

52 Week's Low

₹6.93

Book Value

₹-5.24

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CMX Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

14 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jun, 2025

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14 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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20 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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CMX Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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CMX Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:34 AM
Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.76%

Non-Promoter- 1.26%

Institutions: 1.26%

Non-Institutions: 46.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

CMX Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

11.32

11.32

11.32

11.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.01

-16.75

-16.57

-16.57

Net Worth

-5.69

-5.43

-5.25

-5.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.37

0

0.56

-0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

CMX Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CMX Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Aveen Kaur Sood

Independent Director

Amit Kumar

Independent Director

Bidhyadhar Sharma

Independent Director

Ankita Bhargava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal Vyas

Registered Office

Soni Mansion,

12-B Ratlam Kothi,

Madhya Pradesh - 452001

Tel: 91-011-25739103

Website: http://www.sielfinancial.com

Email: sielfinancialservices@gmail.com

Registrar Office

T-34 2nd Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: 91-011-26387281/83

Website: www.masserv.com

Email: info@massere.com

Summary

CMX Holdings Limited, formerly known as Mawana Sugars Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Industrial Enterprises Limited in 1983 in the name and style of Ayala Finance Pri...
Read More

Reports by CMX Holdings Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the CMX Holdings Ltd share price today?

The CMX Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of CMX Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CMX Holdings Ltd is ₹19.27 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of CMX Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CMX Holdings Ltd is 0 and -3.05 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CMX Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CMX Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CMX Holdings Ltd is ₹6.93 and ₹69.13 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of CMX Holdings Ltd?

CMX Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.86%, 3 Years at 15.12%, 1 Year at 100.63%, 6 Month at -72.23%, 3 Month at -50.40% and 1 Month at -36.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CMX Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CMX Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.77 %
Institutions - 1.26 %
Public - 46.97 %

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