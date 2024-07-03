Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFinance
Open₹16.99
Prev. Close₹15.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹16.99
Day's Low₹16.99
52 Week's High₹69.13
52 Week's Low₹6.93
Book Value₹-5.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.32
11.32
11.32
11.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.01
-16.75
-16.57
-16.57
Net Worth
-5.69
-5.43
-5.25
-5.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.37
0
0.56
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Aveen Kaur Sood
Independent Director
Amit Kumar
Independent Director
Bidhyadhar Sharma
Independent Director
Ankita Bhargava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal Vyas
Soni Mansion,
12-B Ratlam Kothi,
Madhya Pradesh - 452001
Tel: 91-011-25739103
Website: http://www.sielfinancial.com
Email: sielfinancialservices@gmail.com
T-34 2nd Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: 91-011-26387281/83
Website: www.masserv.com
Email: info@massere.com
Summary
CMX Holdings Limited, formerly known as Mawana Sugars Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Industrial Enterprises Limited in 1983 in the name and style of Ayala Finance Pri...
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Reports by CMX Holdings Ltd
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