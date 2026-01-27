|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2026
|20 Jan 2026
|CMX Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Initiation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 27, 2026 and submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/01/2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|11 Nov 2025
|Intimation of Board Meeting Financial Results for 30-09-2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2025
|4 Nov 2025
|Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|6 Aug 2025
|Siel Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. Siel Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2025 and limited review report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2025) This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14th August, 2025 have considered and approved the appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jul 2025
|5 Jul 2025
|Board meeting outcome for meeting held today to revise the date of AGM.
|Board Meeting
|14 Jun 2025
|11 Jun 2025
|Siel Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the date of Annual General Meeting(AGM) fix the dates of the Closure of Books And Registers Of Members and to appoint scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting. Board Meeting Outcome for meeting held on June 14, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2025)
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