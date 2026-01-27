Board Meeting 27 Jan 2026 20 Jan 2026

CMX Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Initiation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 27, 2026 and submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/01/2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 11 Nov 2025

Intimation of Board Meeting Financial Results for 30-09-2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

Siel Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. Siel Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2025 and limited review report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2025) This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14th August, 2025 have considered and approved the appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/08/2025)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2025 5 Jul 2025

Board meeting outcome for meeting held today to revise the date of AGM.

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2025 11 Jun 2025