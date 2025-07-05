Board Meeting Outcome for meeting held on June 14, 2025. In continuation to the outcome of Board Meeting held on June 14, 2025 submitted with your good officc and pursuant to SEBI {Listing Obligations and Disclusure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on July 05, 2025, have revised the date of Annual General Meeting from July 10,2025 to July 28, 205, as approved in the previous Board Meeting dated June 14, 2025, due to certain unforeseen delay and non-availability of the Promoters on the scheduled date. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2025) We wish to inform that due to non availability of the earlier appointed scrutinizer , the BOD at its meeting held toady, has appointed a new Scrutinizer to conduct the remote e-voting process and voting process at the 34th AGM scheduled to be held on 28th July, 2025. In continuation to our intimation 14th June, 2025, we are submitting herewith the corrigendum to the Notice of 34th AGM of the Company. This corrigendum shall form an integral part of Notice of 34th AGM. All other contents of the Notice remains same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :17.07.2025) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2025, please find enclosed herewith the summary of proceedings of the 34th AGM of the Company held on 28th July, 2025 through video conference(VC)/other audio visual means(OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.07.2025) Please find enclosed herewith the Voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), 2025 along with the Scrutinizer Report on remove e-voting and voting at the AGM for the 34th AGM held on 28th July, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.07.2025)