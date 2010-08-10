Computerskill Ltd Management Discussions

Computerskill Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
COMPUTERSKILL LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Normally The company operates in two broad segments, which are designated
as Computer Consumable Division (CCD) and Optical Media Division (OMD).
CCD
In CCD, Computerskill is manufacturing a comprehensive range of continuous
stationery products and is also marketing the other related Data Media
Products. Under the said division, Computerskill is also supplying certain
specialized security printing products like MICR Cheque Books, variable
data processing and printing, etc. Again, as a part of CCD, the company was
importing and markets Computer Peripherals like floppies, data cartridges,
toner cartridges and other consumable products, which are commonly used in
any EDP installations. However, due to liquidity crunch, the said
activities are presenty not carried out.
The Stationery Printing industry is an evergrowing industry. However, with
the advent of new technology, one has to keep pace with it and modernize.
OMD (CD-R & DVD-Rs)
In OMD, the Company was manufacturering CD-Rs& DVD-Rs in its most
sophisticated plant. The CD-Rs manufactured have met the most stringent
standards normally expected for these types of products by the
international markets.
The CD-R & DVD-R industry is growing at a steady pace but with the steep
increase in raw material cost and cut throat competition from other Asian
countries, it has become a volume game.
PERFORMANCE AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
The segment-wise performance of OMD and CCD is briefly summarized below:
(Rs.ln Lacs)
Particulars CCD OMD TOTAL
SALES - Export 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Domestic 761.59 20.79 782.38
- Total Sales 761.59 20.79 782.38
Operating Profit (76.56) (1245.56) (1322.12)
before Allocation
of Common Expenses
FUTURE OUTLOOK & STRATAGIES
OMD
Presently the OMD is inoperative for want of raw material. More so, it
beens incompetitive to Manufacture & market OMD produets due to cut-throat
competition.
It is expected that once the unit is-declard as Sick, the restructuring
package will be worked out by operating agency and the Company will be able
to restart its plant.
CCD
The Company is concentrating more on specialized security printing products
like MICR cheque books, personalized cheque books etc. The volume in this
segment is expected to substantially go up.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY
The Company has proper and adequate systems of internal controls to provide
reasonable assurance that all assets are safeguarded, transactions are
authorized, recorded and reported correctly and to ensure compliance with
policies, statutes and code of conduct. The internal control system
provides policies, guidelines, and authorization and approval procedures.
The effectiveness of the Internal Control is continuously monitored by the
Internal Auditors.
The role, responsibility, authority and accountability of Internal Auditors
is guided by the Audit Committee and Company Management. The scope of Audit
activity is broadly guided by the Company Management and approved by the
Audit Committee.
The Company-has an Audit Committee which regularly reviews the reports
submitted by the Internal Auditors. The committee met regularly during the
financial year and reviewed Audit observations and followed up for
implementation of corrective actions. The Committee also met the Companys
statutory auditors to ascertain their views on the adequacy of the Internal
Control System in the company and their observations on the financial
reports. The audit committees observations are acted upon by the
Management.
HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
Industrial relations remain normal and there were no significant labour
issues during the year. The board of directors and the management wish to
place on record their appreciation of the efforts.put in by all employees.