Computerskill Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
COMPUTERSKILL LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members
COMPUTERSKILL LIMITED
AHMEDABAD
1) We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of COMPUTERSKILL LIMITED as
at 31st March, 2008 and the Profit and Loss Account for the year ended on
that date annexed thereto and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on
the date. These financial statements are the responsibility of the
Companys Management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these
financial statements based on our audit.
2) We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. To audit includes examining on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2003 issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of Section (4A) of Section 227 of the
Companies ACT, 1956, we annex here to a statement on the matters specified
in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order to the extent applicable.
4) Further to our comments in the annexure referred to in paragraph 3
above, we state that:
a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.
c) The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account.
d) In our opinion, subject to Note 1(xb) of Schedule 23 regarding Non
Provision of Leave Encashment & Gratuity in respect of Employee Benefit
the Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account comply with Accounting
Standards referred to in Section 211 3(C) of the Companies Act, 1956.
e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors,
as on March 31, 2008 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors of the Company are disqualified as on
March 31, 2008 from being appointed as a dire( or, do terms of clause (g)
of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, subject of Note 1(xi) of Schedule 23 regarding
Non Provision of Leave Encashment & Gratuity in respect of Employee
benefit as required by AS 15 issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants
of India & the subsequential understatement of losses of the company
(amount not quantifiable) & Note No. 8 of Schedule-23 regarding Balance
Confirmation fr im Debtors, Creditors, Banks & Financial Institution & note
No. 9 of Schedule-23 regarding non moving/slow moving items, & Note No. 10
of Schedule-23 regarding classification of accounts as non performing
assets (NPA) by IDBI & Note No. 11 of Schedule-23 regarding classification
of accounts as non performing assets (NPA) by Union Bank of India and non-
charging of interest on there loan, Subject to Note No. 24 of Schedule 23
regarding Going Concern Assumption the said accounts read together with
the notes I give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the
manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the
accounting principles generally accepted in India
i) In the case of Balance Sheet of the state of affairs of the Company as
at 31st March, 2008 and
ii) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account of the Loss of the Company
for the year ended on that date.
iii) In the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flows for the year
ended on that date.
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
1) In respect of its Fixed Assets
a) The Company is in the process of updating Fixed Assets register for the
year under review.
b) As explained to us, a major portion of the fixed assets have been
physically verified by the Management at the year end. In our opinion, the
frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the
company and nature of its assets. As informed to us, no material
discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification
c) As explained to us, the company has not made any disposal of Fixed
Assets during the year.
2) In respect of Inventories:
a) As explained to us, inventories were physically verified by the
Management at reasonable intervals during the year.
b) In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us, the
procedures for physical verification of inventories followed by the
Management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
company and the nature of its business.
c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the company is maintaining proper records of Inventory. The
discrepancies noticed on verification between the Physical stocks and the
book records were not material.
3) In respect of loans, secured or unsecured, granted or taken by the
company to/from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register
maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
a) The Company has not taken any loans from any parties covered under the
register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
b) The Company has granted interest free loans to one party covered under
the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956,
aggregating to Rs. 1,15,252/- (Maximum balance during the year
Rs.13,25,728/-).
c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the terms and conditions of the interest free loan granted by the
Company are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.
d) In respect of loan granted by the Company, the principal amount is
repayable on demand.
4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control systems commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purpose of
inventory, fixed assets and also for the sale of Goods and services.
5) In respect of transactions covered under Section 301 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, particulars of contract or arrangement referred to in Section 301 of
the act have been entered in register required to be maintained u/s 301 of
the Companies Act, 1956.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions of purchase of goods and material and sale of
goods, material made in pursuance of contracts or arrangement entered in
the register maintained u/s 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 and aggregating
to Rs. 5/- lacs; or more in respect of each party have been made at prices
which are reasonable having regard to the prevailing market price for such
goods, material or the prices at which the transaction for similar goods &
material have been made with other parties.
6) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the
company has not complied with the provisions of section 58A and 58AA of the
Companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed there under with regard to the
deposits accepted from the public.
7) In our opinion, the internal audit system is commensurate with its size
and nature of business. However in our opinion the same is required to be
strengthened.
8) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central
Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Section 209
(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 in respect of activities carried out by
the Company.
9) In respect of Statutory Dues
a) According to the records of the company undisputed statutory dues
including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-
tax, Wealth-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and any other
statutory dues have not been regularly deposited with the appropriate
authorities. The extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at
the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six
months from the date they became payable are as follows:
Statutory Liability outstanding for more than six months:
Amount (Rs.)
Tax Deducted at Source 866,265
Central Sales Tax/Vat 8,376,431
Professional Tax 116,469
Provident Fund 760,491
Fringe Benefit Tax 647,710
b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company
has no disputed statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of
matters pending before appropriate authority.
10) The accumulated losses of the company at the year end are more than
fifty percent of its net worth and the company has incurred cash losses
during the financial year covered by our audit The company has also
incurred cash loss during the immediately preceding financial year.
11) As informed to us, the company has defaulted in the repayment of dues
of financial institutions. The overdue amount of principal & interest is as
under
More than One Year Within One year
Rs. Rs.
PRINCIPAL 96,148,636 81,714,146
INTEREST 50,369,720 45,414,423
12) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company
has not granted any loan and advances-on the-basis of-security by way of
pledge of share, debenture and other security.
13) In our Opinion, the company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual
benefit funds/society.
14) According to the information & explanation given to us, the company is
not dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other
investments.
15) According to the information & explanation given to us, the company has
not obtained any term loan during the year.
16) According to the information & explanation given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet and cash flow statement of the
Company and after placing reliance on the reasonable assumption made by the
Company for classification of long term and short term usage of funds, we
are of the opinion that Rs. 98.38 lacs raised for short term basis have
been used during the year for long term purpose.
17) The Company has not given guarantees for loans taken by others from
Banks or Financial Institutions.
18) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of Shares during
the year.
19) The Company has lot issued any debentures during the year
20) The Company has not raised any money by way of Public Issue during the
year.
21) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on
or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our
audit.
