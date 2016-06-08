Craftroot Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.35
3.35
3.35
3.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.15
0.11
-1.11
-1.14
Net Worth
3.5
3.46
2.24
2.21
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.62
3.46
2.24
2.21
Fixed Assets
0.2
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.87
3.42
2.14
2.06
Inventories
2.61
0
0.28
0.28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
25.01
27.24
24.89
24.9
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.78
3.6
3.16
3.96
Sundry Creditors
-26.29
-26.09
-25.54
-26.43
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.24
-1.33
-0.65
-0.65
Cash
0.53
0.05
0.09
0.15
Total Assets
3.61
3.47
2.23
2.21
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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