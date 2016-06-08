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Craftroot Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

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Jun 8, 2016|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.35

3.35

3.35

3.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.15

0.11

-1.11

-1.14

Net Worth

3.5

3.46

2.24

2.21

Minority Interest

Debt

0.12

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.62

3.46

2.24

2.21

Fixed Assets

0.2

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.87

3.42

2.14

2.06

Inventories

2.61

0

0.28

0.28

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

25.01

27.24

24.89

24.9

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.78

3.6

3.16

3.96

Sundry Creditors

-26.29

-26.09

-25.54

-26.43

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.24

-1.33

-0.65

-0.65

Cash

0.53

0.05

0.09

0.15

Total Assets

3.61

3.47

2.23

2.21

Nirbhay Colours : related Articles

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