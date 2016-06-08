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Craftroot Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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Jun 8, 2016|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.3

0.96

20.98

0.31

yoy growth (%)

658.9

-95.41

6,667.08

-6.74

Raw materials

-7.11

-1.17

-20.59

-0.01

As % of sales

97.39

122.5

98.13

5.22

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.05

-0.1

-0.13

As % of sales

0.34

5.47

0.49

43.47

Other costs

-0.09

-0.35

-0.22

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.27

37.21

1.08

69.9

Operating profit

0.07

-0.62

0.05

-0.05

OPM

0.98

-65.19

0.28

-18.61

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.3

0

0.1

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.31

0.05

0.04

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

-3.8

0.57

-25.97

-30.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

-0.32

0.04

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

-0.32

0.04

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-121.96

-836.62

49.38

28.36

NPM

0.96

-33.41

0.2

9.43

Nirbhay Colours : related Articles

No Record Found

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