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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1.05
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.05
Day's Low₹1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.34
P/E6.67
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.35
3.35
3.35
3.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.15
0.11
-1.11
-1.14
Net Worth
3.5
3.46
2.24
2.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.3
0.96
20.98
0.31
yoy growth (%)
658.9
-95.41
6,667.08
-6.74
Raw materials
-7.11
-1.17
-20.59
-0.01
As % of sales
97.39
122.5
98.13
5.22
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.05
-0.1
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.31
0.05
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.41
-0.48
-0.52
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
658.9
-95.41
6,667.08
-6.74
Op profit growth
-111.45
-1,160.18
-202.59
-64.68
EBIT growth
-123.01
-637.37
40.47
21.1
Net profit growth
-121.96
-836.62
49.38
28.36
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
109.25
|0
|1,15,356.81
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,634.05
|0
|56,393.48
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
112.85
|47.42
|30,469.5
|220.06
|0.9
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
254.75
|29.66
|18,189.15
|187.82
|0.42
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
357.45
|26.54
|15,447.55
|174.23
|0.7
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Raghvendra Kulkarni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Divyakant Dalichand Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vipul Sunilbhai Jana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
MAHESH KUMAR AMRITLAL PATEL
6 2nd Floor Baronet Complex,
Ramnagar Sabarmati,
Gujarat - 380005
Tel: 91-079-26468271/9825014146
Website: http://www.nirbhaycolours.com/companyprofile.php
Email: parthindustries@gmail.com
101 Shatdlal Complex,
opp. Bata Showroom, Ashram Road,
Ahmedabad - 380009
Tel: 079 - 30070671
Website: -
Email: mcsahmb@gmail.com
Summary
Nirbhay Colours India Limited, formerly known as Parth Industries Limited was incorporated on 22 June, 1993. The name of the Company was changed to Nirbhay Colours India Limited on October 13, 2020....
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