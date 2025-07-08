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Craftroot Retail Ltd Share Price Live

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1
(%)
Jun 8, 2016|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open1.05
  • Day's High1.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low1
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E6.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.51
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.34
  • Div. Yield5
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Craftroot Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹1.05

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹1.05

Day's Low

₹1

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹10.51

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.34

P/E

6.67

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

5

Craftroot Retail Ltd Corporate Action

25 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Aug, 2025

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25 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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28 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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30 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2025

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Craftroot Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Craftroot Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

17 Jun, 2026|12:43 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Craftroot Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.35

3.35

3.35

3.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.15

0.11

-1.11

-1.14

Net Worth

3.5

3.46

2.24

2.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.3

0.96

20.98

0.31

yoy growth (%)

658.9

-95.41

6,667.08

-6.74

Raw materials

-7.11

-1.17

-20.59

-0.01

As % of sales

97.39

122.5

98.13

5.22

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.05

-0.1

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.31

0.05

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0.41

-0.48

-0.52

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

658.9

-95.41

6,667.08

-6.74

Op profit growth

-111.45

-1,160.18

-202.59

-64.68

EBIT growth

-123.01

-637.37

40.47

21.1

Net profit growth

-121.96

-836.62

49.38

28.36

View Ratios

No Record Found

Craftroot Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

109.25

01,15,356.81402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,634.05

056,393.4810.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

112.85

47.4230,469.5220.060.93,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

254.75

29.6618,189.15187.820.42826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

357.45

26.5415,447.55174.230.7296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Craftroot Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Raghvendra Kulkarni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Divyakant Dalichand Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vipul Sunilbhai Jana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

MAHESH KUMAR AMRITLAL PATEL

Registered Office

6 2nd Floor Baronet Complex,

Ramnagar Sabarmati,

Gujarat - 380005

Tel: 91-079-26468271/9825014146

Website: http://www.nirbhaycolours.com/companyprofile.php

Email: parthindustries@gmail.com

Registrar Office

101 Shatdlal Complex,

opp. Bata Showroom, Ashram Road,

Ahmedabad - 380009

Tel: 079 - 30070671

Website: -

Email: mcsahmb@gmail.com

Summary

Nirbhay Colours India Limited, formerly known as Parth Industries Limited was incorporated on 22 June, 1993. The name of the Company was changed to Nirbhay Colours India Limited on October 13, 2020....
Read More

Reports by Craftroot Retail Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Craftroot Retail Ltd share price today?

The Craftroot Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Craftroot Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Craftroot Retail Ltd is ₹0.34 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Craftroot Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Craftroot Retail Ltd is 6.67 and 0.10 as of 08 Jun ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Craftroot Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Craftroot Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Craftroot Retail Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Jun ‘16

What is the CAGR of Craftroot Retail Ltd?

Craftroot Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Craftroot Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Craftroot Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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