Appointment of Mrs. Rupal Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the company. 2) Directors Report for the year ended on March 31,2025 and adoption of Secretarial Audit Report pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act,2013 and rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014 for the year ended on March 31,2025. 3) Convening the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company at 11:00 a.m. (IST), on Wednesday, September 26, 2025 through Video- Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) for seeking their approval and approved the draft Notice of AGM. Appointment of Mrs. Rupal Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer of Remote E-voting as well as voting at the AGM; 5) Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from September 20, 2025 to September 26, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. As attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2025) As attached. proceedings of the 33rd Annual general meeting of the company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 26/09/2025)