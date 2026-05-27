Board Meeting 28 May 2026 28 May 2026

Resignation of Directors

Board Meeting 27 May 2026 23 May 2026

Nirbhay Colours India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026. Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2026)

Board Meeting 16 Mar 2026 6 Mar 2026

Nirbhay Colours India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Independent Directors Meeting Board Meeting Outcome for Independent Directors Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.03.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Nirbhay Colours India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2025, along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 31 Oct 2025

Quarterly Results Nirbhay Colours India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the half year ended on 30th September, 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2025) Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2025, along with the Auditors Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)

Board Meeting 25 Aug 2025 25 Aug 2025

Appointment of Mrs. Rupal Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the company. 2) Directors Report for the year ended on March 31,2025 and adoption of Secretarial Audit Report pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act,2013 and rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014 for the year ended on March 31,2025. 3) Convening the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company at 11:00 a.m. (IST), on Wednesday, September 26, 2025 through Video- Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) for seeking their approval and approved the draft Notice of AGM. Appointment of Mrs. Rupal Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer of Remote E-voting as well as voting at the AGM; 5) Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from September 20, 2025 to September 26, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 31 Jul 2025

Nirbhay Colours India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2025. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended June 30, 2025, along with the Auditors Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2025)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2025 1 Jul 2025