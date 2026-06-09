Darjeeling Industriies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.73
1.98
1.84
1.84
Net Worth
4.78
5.03
4.89
4.89
Minority Interest
Debt
1.26
4.18
0.18
1.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.05
9.21
5.07
6.46
Fixed Assets
0.56
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.04
9.1
3.96
6.35
Inventories
0.26
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.02
9.28
4.31
6.73
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.24
-0.18
-0.35
-0.46
Cash
1.44
0.12
1.1
0.1
Total Assets
6.04
9.22
5.06
6.45
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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