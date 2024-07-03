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Darjeeling Industriies Ltd Share Price Live

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33.3
(-4.83%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open36.72
  • Day's High36.72
  • 52 Wk High75.47
  • Prev. Close34.99
  • Day's Low33.25
  • 52 Wk Low 23.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.68
  • P/E15.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.52
  • EPS2.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.18
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Darjeeling Industriies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹36.72

Prev. Close

₹34.99

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.68

Day's High

₹36.72

Day's Low

₹33.25

52 Week's High

₹75.47

52 Week's Low

₹23.25

Book Value

₹18.52

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.18

P/E

15.42

EPS

2.16

Divi. Yield

0

Darjeeling Industriies Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jul, 2025

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31 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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24 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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25 Nov 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Darjeeling Industriies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Darjeeling Industriies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:47 AM
Mar-2026Jan-2026Dec-2025Oct-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.50%

Institutions: 0.49%

Non-Institutions: 96.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Darjeeling Industriies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.73

1.98

1.84

1.84

Net Worth

4.78

5.03

4.89

4.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.39

1.58

-0.35

-0.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

Darjeeling Industriies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Darjeeling Industriies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pranav Manoj Vajani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Premaram Patel

Managing Director

Ashok Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Viha Ashok Jain

Registered Office

104 Shreejee Darshan,

Tata Road No 2 Opera House,

Maharashtra - 400004

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: darjeelingropeway@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Darjeeling Industriies Limited was initially incorporated as Darjeeling Ropeway Company Limited in October, 1936. The Company was taken over by new Management in 2018 led by Mr. Himanshu Shah with its...
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Reports by Darjeeling Industriies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Darjeeling Industriies Ltd share price today?

The Darjeeling Industriies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Darjeeling Industriies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Darjeeling Industriies Ltd is ₹26.18 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Darjeeling Industriies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Darjeeling Industriies Ltd is 15.42 and 1.80 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Darjeeling Industriies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Darjeeling Industriies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Darjeeling Industriies Ltd is ₹23.25 and ₹75.47 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Darjeeling Industriies Ltd?

Darjeeling Industriies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.90%, 3 Years at 93.31%, 1 Year at -4.78%, 6 Month at -30.38%, 3 Month at 35.81% and 1 Month at -19.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Darjeeling Industriies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Darjeeling Industriies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.22 %
Institutions - 0.49 %
Public - 96.29 %

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