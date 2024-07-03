Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTrading
Open₹36.72
Prev. Close₹34.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.68
Day's High₹36.72
Day's Low₹33.25
52 Week's High₹75.47
52 Week's Low₹23.25
Book Value₹18.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.18
P/E15.42
EPS2.16
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.73
1.98
1.84
1.84
Net Worth
4.78
5.03
4.89
4.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.39
1.58
-0.35
-0.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pranav Manoj Vajani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Premaram Patel
Managing Director
Ashok Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Viha Ashok Jain
104 Shreejee Darshan,
Tata Road No 2 Opera House,
Maharashtra - 400004
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: darjeelingropeway@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Darjeeling Industriies Limited was initially incorporated as Darjeeling Ropeway Company Limited in October, 1936. The Company was taken over by new Management in 2018 led by Mr. Himanshu Shah with its...
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Reports by Darjeeling Industriies Ltd
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