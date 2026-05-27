Board Meeting 27 May 2026 24 May 2026

Darjeeling Industriies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27th May, 2026 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 104, Floor-1, Shreejii Darshan, Tata Road No. 2, Roxy Cinema Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai - 400 004 inter-alia, to consider and approve: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2026 along with Auditors Report. 2. Any other matter to be discussed and consider with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 27th May, 2026 and Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 27 Jan 2026

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday 30th January 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 30th January, 2026 Submission of unaudited financial result for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.01.2026)

Board Meeting 21 Jan 2026 21 Jan 2026

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, 21st January, 2026, at the registered office of the Company situated at 104, Floor-1, Shreeji Darshan, Tata Road No. 2, Roxy Cinema, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400 004, which commenced at 01:30 P.M. and concluded at 02:20 P.M., has considered and approved the allotment of 30,12,010 fully paid-up Equity Shares pursuant to the conversion of warrants through preferential issue.

Board Meeting 1 Jan 2026 1 Jan 2026

Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2025 29 Nov 2025

With reference to the Board Meeting held on 23rd September, 2025, and pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, in their meeting held today, i.e., Saturday, 29th November, 2025, at the registered office of the Company situated at 104, Floor-1, Shreeji Darshan, Tata Road No. 2, Roxy Cinema, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - 400 004, which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:30 P.M., have considered and approved the receipt of the 3rd tranche of consideration of Rs. 88,90,560.00/-

Board Meeting 25 Nov 2025 25 Nov 2025

Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 13th November 2025 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 13th November, 2025 at 104, Floor-1, Shreeji Darshan, Tata Road No. 2, Roxy Cinema Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai - 400 004, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:40 P.M., has inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended and Half year ended on 30th September, 2025 along with Limited Review Report Submission of Unaudited Financial Results For the quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 20 Oct 2025 20 Oct 2025

Allotment of 18,00,000 fully Paid-up Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of 18,00,000 convertible warrants (Out of a total 70,00,000 Convertible Warrants) having a face value of Rs. 10.00/- each, at an issue price of Rs. 16.80/- each (including premium of Rs. 06.80/- each), on receipt of the balance amount, i.e., 75.00% of the issue price per warrant, from Mr. Ashok Dilipkumar Jain, Ms. Viha Ashok Jain and Ms. Sonali Abhaykumar Parmar, the allottee(s) belonging to the non-promoter category, upon exercise of option to convert the Warrants into Equity Shares in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. Allotment of 18,00,000 Fully paid-up Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of 18,00,000 convertible warrants (Out of 70,00,000 Convertible warrants)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2025 8 Oct 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, 8th October, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 104, Floor-1, Shreeji Darshan, Tata Road No. 2, Roxy Cinema Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai - 400 004, which commenced at 6:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:30 P.M., has considered and approved the Change the Name of the Company from Darjeeling Ropeway Company Limited to Darjeeling Enterpriises Limited or such other name as may be available and approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any other competent authority.

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2025 23 Sep 2025

We hereby inform you that the Board has considered, approved and allotted 70,00,000 (Seventy Lakhs) Convertible Warrants (Warrants) at a price of Rs. 16.80/- (Rupees Sixteen and Eighty Paisa Only) each for cash consideration to the person(s) belonging to Non-Promoter Category

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 14 Aug 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, 14th August, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company Situated at 104, Floor-1, Shreeji Darshan, Tata Road No. 2, Roxy Cinema Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai - 400 004, which commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:30 P.M., has considered and approved the alteration of the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company by way of insertion of Object No. 36 to Object No. 42 in the Main Object Clause, subject to the approval of shareholders at the proposed Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 19th August 2025, through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) at 03:00 P.M

Board Meeting 28 Jul 2025 28 Jul 2025

Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Appointment under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Appointment of Statutory Auditor Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Registered office of the Company

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2025 19 Jul 2025