iifl-logo

Darjeeling Industriies Ltd AGM

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
33.3
(-4.83%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Darjeeling Ropew CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM19 Aug 202528 Jul 2025
Approved the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM), Directors Report and other related documents forming the part of AGM to be sent to shareholders and decided to hold 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which will be held on Tuesday, 19th August, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Addendum to Notice of the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 19th August, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025) Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the 88th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 19th August, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC) and / or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Submission of Notice of AGM and Annual Report of the Company Scrutinizers Report of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2025)

Darjeeling Ropew: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Darjeeling Industriies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.