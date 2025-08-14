Approved the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM), Directors Report and other related documents forming the part of AGM to be sent to shareholders and decided to hold 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which will be held on Tuesday, 19th August, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Addendum to Notice of the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 19th August, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025) Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the 88th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 19th August, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC) and / or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Submission of Notice of AGM and Annual Report of the Company Scrutinizers Report of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2025)