Deep Energy Resources Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
32
32
32
32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
352.42
349.62
349.59
349.55
Net Worth
384.42
381.62
381.59
381.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.27
0.27
0.3
0.34
Total Liabilities
384.69
381.89
381.89
381.89
Fixed Assets
331.79
331.86
331.88
331.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.62
48.62
48.62
48.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0.03
0.04
Networking Capital
33.99
1.19
1.1
1.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.24
0.13
0.16
0
Debtor Days
74.8
0
Other Current Assets
35.7
1.29
1.29
1.28
Sundry Creditors
-0.95
-0.03
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1
-0.2
-0.35
-0.06
Cash
0.29
0.24
0.27
0.07
Total Assets
384.7
381.91
381.9
381.9
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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