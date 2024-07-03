Deep Energy Resources Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹312.25
Prev. Close₹297.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹630.2
Day's High₹312.25
Day's Low₹298
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)999.2
P/E0
EPS0.45
Divi. Yield1.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
32
32
32
32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
352.42
349.62
349.59
349.55
Net Worth
384.42
381.62
381.59
381.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.78
0
300.49
277.38
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
8.33
64.06
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-23.12
-19.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.07
117.28
109.26
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-38.78
-33.51
Tax paid
0.02
0.52
-41.26
-34.07
Working capital
-1.19
-106.01
12.6
33.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
8.33
64.06
Op profit growth
0
-100
3.32
61.99
EBIT growth
-120.08
-100.05
-2.04
71.71
Net profit growth
-91.27
-99.41
1.1
83.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.79
33.45
2.65
2.38
0.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.79
33.45
2.65
2.38
0.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.42
0.3
0.22
0.02
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
264.65
|10.12
|3,32,874.19
|6,649.97
|5.01
|35,928.18
|263.72
Oil India Ltd
OIL
481
|17.59
|78,386.23
|1,789.53
|2.39
|5,960.59
|298.32
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
511
|10.7
|3,272
|-49.89
|0
|171.62
|259.87
Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd
ANTELOPUS
898.75
|35.11
|3,145.8
|38.08
|0
|102.01
|186.4
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
177.03
|13.28
|2,346.66
|11.96
|0
|71.66
|92.74
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Paras S Savla
Director
Rupesh K Savla
12A & 14 Abhishree Corp Park,
Ambli Bopal Road Ambli,
Gujarat - 380058
Tel: 91-02717-298510
Website: http://www.deepindustries.com
Email: cs@deepindustries.com; info@deepindustries.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Deep Energy Resources Limited was originally incorporated on January 01, 1991 as a private limited company with the name Deep Roadways Private Limited. Thereafter, on May 2, 2002, the Company converte...
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Reports by Deep Energy Resources Ltd Merged
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