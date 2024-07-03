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Deep Energy Resources Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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312.25
(5.00%)
Sep 24, 2024|05:30:00 AM

Deep Energy Resources Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Deep Energy Resources Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Open

₹312.25

Prev. Close

₹297.39

Turnover(Lac.)

₹630.2

Day's High

₹312.25

Day's Low

₹298

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

999.2

P/E

0

EPS

0.45

Divi. Yield

1.57

Deep Energy Resources Ltd Merged Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Deep Energy Resources Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Deep Energy Resources Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.99%

Non-Promoter- 1.68%

Institutions: 1.68%

Non-Institutions: 30.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Deep Energy Resources Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

32

32

32

32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

352.42

349.62

349.59

349.55

Net Worth

384.42

381.62

381.59

381.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.78

0

300.49

277.38

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

8.33

64.06

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-23.12

-19.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.07

117.28

109.26

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-38.78

-33.51

Tax paid

0.02

0.52

-41.26

-34.07

Working capital

-1.19

-106.01

12.6

33.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

8.33

64.06

Op profit growth

0

-100

3.32

61.99

EBIT growth

-120.08

-100.05

-2.04

71.71

Net profit growth

-91.27

-99.41

1.1

83.86

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.79

33.45

2.65

2.38

0.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.79

33.45

2.65

2.38

0.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.42

0.3

0.22

0.02

0.01

Deep Energy Resources Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

264.65

10.123,32,874.196,649.975.0135,928.18263.72

Oil India Ltd

OIL

481

17.5978,386.231,789.532.395,960.59298.32

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

511

10.73,272-49.890171.62259.87

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd

ANTELOPUS

898.75

35.113,145.838.080102.01186.4

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

177.03

13.282,346.6611.96071.6692.74

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Deep Energy Resources Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Paras S Savla

Director

Rupesh K Savla

Registered Office

12A & 14 Abhishree Corp Park,

Ambli Bopal Road Ambli,

Gujarat - 380058

Tel: 91-02717-298510

Website: http://www.deepindustries.com

Email: cs@deepindustries.com; info@deepindustries.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Deep Energy Resources Limited was originally incorporated on January 01, 1991 as a private limited company with the name Deep Roadways Private Limited. Thereafter, on May 2, 2002, the Company converte...
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Reports by Deep Energy Resources Ltd Merged

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