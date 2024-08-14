Deep Energy Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report of statutory auditors thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on August 14, 2024 inter-alia transacted the following businesses: 1. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and took note of Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s Mahendra N. Shah & Co. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)