Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2025 Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 05.09.2025) Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of undefined held on September 30, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.09.2025) Ambey Laboratories Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 01.10.2025)