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SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹22.85
Prev. Close₹24
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.36
Day's High₹22.85
Day's Low₹22.8
52 Week's High₹48.3
52 Week's Low₹16.2
Book Value₹28.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.88
P/E9.91
EPS2.3
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
24.95
18.69
17.75
17.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.4
12.82
1.39
1.32
Net Worth
76.35
31.51
19.14
19.07
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
Gross Sales
141.54
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
141.54
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UPL Ltd
UPL
624.95
|65.11
|52,748.28
|359
|0
|1,186
|166.31
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
2,680.8
|26.41
|40,681.7
|197.8
|0.56
|1,391.4
|749.35
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
460.15
|41.46
|22,990.65
|110.61
|0
|671.49
|67.79
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
4,284.8
|27.94
|19,253.64
|162.1
|1.4
|1,100.8
|659.9
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
867.95
|11.57
|7,835.2
|352.4
|1.73
|1,870.77
|321.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Roni Soni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abdul Quadir
Non Executive Director
ARPIT GUPTA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharti Kashyap
Whole Time Director & CEO
Archit Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himanshu Kukreja
Ground Flr # 555 Tarla Mohalla,
Ghitorni South West Delhi,
New Delhi - 110030
Tel: 0124 4000 788
Website: https://ambeylab.com
Email: cs@ambeylab.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Ambey Laboratories Limited was originally incorporated as Ambey Laboratories Private Limited on March 20, 1985, as a Private Limited Company issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the ...
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Reports by Dhansa Labs Ltd
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