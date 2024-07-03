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Dhansa Labs Ltd Share Price Live

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22.8
(-5.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open22.85
  • Day's High22.85
  • 52 Wk High48.3
  • Prev. Close24
  • Day's Low22.8
  • 52 Wk Low 16.2
  • Turnover (lac)1.36
  • P/E9.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.69
  • EPS2.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Dhansa Labs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

₹22.85

Prev. Close

₹24

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.36

Day's High

₹22.85

Day's Low

₹22.8

52 Week's High

₹48.3

52 Week's Low

₹16.2

Book Value

₹28.69

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.88

P/E

9.91

EPS

2.3

Divi. Yield

0

Dhansa Labs Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2025

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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27 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Dhansa Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Dhansa Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:47 AM
May-2026May-2026Apr-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.35%

Institutions: 0.35%

Non-Institutions: 32.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Dhansa Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

24.95

18.69

17.75

17.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51.4

12.82

1.39

1.32

Net Worth

76.35

31.51

19.14

19.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026

Gross Sales

141.54

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

141.54

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.31

Dhansa Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UPL Ltd

UPL

624.95

65.1152,748.2835901,186166.31

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

2,680.8

26.4140,681.7197.80.561,391.4749.35

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

460.15

41.4622,990.65110.610671.4967.79

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

4,284.8

27.9419,253.64162.11.41,100.8659.9

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

867.95

11.577,835.2352.41.731,870.77321.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhansa Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Roni Soni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abdul Quadir

Non Executive Director

ARPIT GUPTA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharti Kashyap

Whole Time Director & CEO

Archit Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himanshu Kukreja

Registered Office

Ground Flr # 555 Tarla Mohalla,

Ghitorni South West Delhi,

New Delhi - 110030

Tel: 0124 4000 788

Website: https://ambeylab.com

Email: cs@ambeylab.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Ambey Laboratories Limited was originally incorporated as Ambey Laboratories Private Limited on March 20, 1985, as a Private Limited Company issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the ...
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Reports by Dhansa Labs Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Dhansa Labs Ltd share price today?

The Dhansa Labs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhansa Labs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhansa Labs Ltd is ₹56.88 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhansa Labs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhansa Labs Ltd is 9.91 and 0.64 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhansa Labs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhansa Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhansa Labs Ltd is ₹16.2 and ₹48.3 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Dhansa Labs Ltd?

Dhansa Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -45.06%, 6 Month at -43.35%, 3 Month at 6.05% and 1 Month at -24.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhansa Labs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhansa Labs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.94 %
Institutions - 0.35 %
Public - 33.71 %

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