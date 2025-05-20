To the Board of Directors of Ambey Laboratories Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone annual financial results of Ambey Laboratories Limited (“the Company”) for the six-months ended and year ended 31 March 2025 (‘the Statement” or “standalone annual financial results”), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (“Listing Regulations”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid standalone annual financial results:

a. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and

b. give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Accounting Standards, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit and other financial information for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SAs”) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone annual financial results.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Annual Financial Results

These standalone annual financial results have been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements.

The Companys Managements and the Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these standalone annual financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit/loss and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Accounting Standards (AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone annual financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone annual financial results, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Annual Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone annual financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone annual financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone annual financial results made by the management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the appropriateness of this assumption. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone annual financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone annual financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone annual financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters

(1) During the year ended on 31 March 2025, the Company has issued 62,58,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at premium of Rs. 58 by way of initial public offer ("IPO") and got listed on Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited on 11 July 2024. Accordingly, these audited financial results for the half year ended and year ended on 31 March 2025 and unaudited financial results for the half year ended on 30 September 2024 are drawn up in accordance with the regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

(2) The Company has utilized proceeds from IPO as per the object clause of the prospectus dated 09 July 2024 as detailed below:

Rs. in lakhs

S. No. Objects of the Issue Amount allotted for the Object Amount utilized till 31 March 2025 Amount unutilized till 31 March 2025 1. General corporate purpose 912.24 912.24 - 2. Public issue expenses 250.00 250.00 - 3. Working capital requirement 3,093.20 3,093.20 - Total 4,255.44 4,255.44

(3) The standalone annual financial results include the results for the six months ended 31 March 2025 being the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published unaudited year to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year which were subject to limited review by us.

Our opinion on the standalone annual financial results is not modified in respect of this matter.

For Kapish Jain & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 022743

Sd/-

CA Kapish Jain

Partner

Membership No. 514162

UDIN: 25514162BMJVCM9944

Place: New Delhi

Date: 20 May 2025