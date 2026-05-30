Board Meeting 29 May 2026 22 May 2026

Financial Results/Other business matters Ambey Laboratories Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.05.2026)

Board Meeting 19 May 2026 19 May 2026

Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 19, 2026.

Board Meeting 1 May 2026 1 May 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting and Intimation for Allotment of 3,63,043 (Three Lakh Sixty Three Thousand Forty-Three) Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of Convertible Warrants allotted on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2026 22 Apr 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting and Intimation for Allotment of 8,69,565 (Eight Lakh Sixty-Nine Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-Five) Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of Convertible Warrants allotted on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 12 Jan 2026 7 Jan 2026

Intimation for the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company. Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 12, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.01.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Dec 2025 19 Dec 2025

Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 19, 2025.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2025 2 Sep 2025

Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2025.

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2025 19 Aug 2025

Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 19, 2025.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 14 Aug 2025

Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2025.

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2025 16 Jun 2025