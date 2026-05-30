|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|Financial Results/Other business matters Ambey Laboratories Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|19 May 2026
|19 May 2026
|Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 19, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2026
|1 May 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting and Intimation for Allotment of 3,63,043 (Three Lakh Sixty Three Thousand Forty-Three) Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of Convertible Warrants allotted on preferential basis.
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2026
|22 Apr 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting and Intimation for Allotment of 8,69,565 (Eight Lakh Sixty-Nine Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-Five) Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of Convertible Warrants allotted on preferential basis.
|Board Meeting
|12 Jan 2026
|7 Jan 2026
|Intimation for the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company. Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 12, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|19 Dec 2025
|19 Dec 2025
|Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 19, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2025
|2 Sep 2025
|Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|19 Aug 2025
|19 Aug 2025
|Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 19, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|14 Aug 2025
|Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2025
|16 Jun 2025
|To consider Fund Raising AMBEY : 27-Jun-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 20, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 27, 2025, To consider Fund Raising (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 20.06.2025) Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 27, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement dated On : 27.06.2025)
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