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Dhansa Labs Ltd Board Meeting

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22.8
(-5.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202622 May 2026
Financial Results/Other business matters Ambey Laboratories Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.05.2026)
Board Meeting19 May 202619 May 2026
Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 19, 2026.
Board Meeting1 May 20261 May 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting and Intimation for Allotment of 3,63,043 (Three Lakh Sixty Three Thousand Forty-Three) Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of Convertible Warrants allotted on preferential basis.
Board Meeting22 Apr 202622 Apr 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting and Intimation for Allotment of 8,69,565 (Eight Lakh Sixty-Nine Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-Five) Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of Convertible Warrants allotted on preferential basis.
Board Meeting12 Jan 20267 Jan 2026
Intimation for the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company. Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 12, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.01.2026)
Board Meeting19 Dec 202519 Dec 2025
Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 19, 2025.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20252 Sep 2025
Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2025.
Board Meeting19 Aug 202519 Aug 2025
Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 19, 2025.
Board Meeting14 Aug 202514 Aug 2025
Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2025.
Board Meeting27 Jun 202516 Jun 2025
To consider Fund Raising AMBEY : 27-Jun-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 20, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 27, 2025, To consider Fund Raising (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 20.06.2025) Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 27, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement dated On : 27.06.2025)

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