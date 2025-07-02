The Board has approved the convening of an extra-ordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (EGM) on July 26, 2025 through video conferencing/ other audio visual means for seeking shareholders approval inter alia Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of EGM (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 02.07.2025) Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Ambey Laboratories Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 26, 2025 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 28.07.2025) Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 16.07.2025) Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement dated On : 15.07.2025) Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 26, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement dated On : 26.07.2025)