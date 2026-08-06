Dhaval Packaging Ltd Summary

Dhaval Packaging Limited was incorporated on November 02, 2015 as Dhaval Packaging Private Limited, a private limited company at the ROC, Sanand, Gujarat and was subsequently converted into a public limited Company on October 08, 2025 by the Central Processing Centre. The Company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply plastic packaging solutions for domestic and international markets. The Company began its journey with In-Mold Labelling (IML) packaging, aligning with evolving packaging demand and sustainability trends, and it subsequently forayed into the End Caps business in 2016.



It established the first Factory at Sanand District of Gujarat by launching a new production line with Automated Robotic process for manufacturing IML plastic containers for Food Packaging Industries. In 2017, it introduced the SAW pipe protection plastic cap (End Caps) segment. In 2022, it set up the second unit in Sanand district of Gujarat and made exports to Canada, Dubai, and Qatar by expansion in FY 2023.



To support reliable delivery and quality, Company run production from its 3 manufacturing plants in Sanand, Gujarat. The product spans two classes viz. IML Containers and SAW (Submerged Arc Welded) Pipe Protection Plastic Caps (End Caps).



Since then, Company has operated as a dual-segment manufacturer, scaling programs in food-grade IML while building capabilities in End Caps, particularly larger sizes where rapid turnaround and design customisation are critical. The infrastructure spans over 60,000 sq. ft.



with 21 machines/lines for IML and 1 vacuum forming machine for End Caps, with capacity of more than 8000 kg/day across all its units.Company is planning to issue and allot 37,48,800 equity shares of Rs 10 each via its initial public offering.