Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPackaging
Open₹108.5
Prev. Close₹111.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹311.25
Day's High₹112.5
Day's Low₹106.15
52 Week's High₹114
52 Week's Low₹106
Book Value₹48.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)152.92
P/E19.09
EPS5.85
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
9.99
2.42
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.76
17.75
2.1
0.55
Net Worth
30.75
20.17
4.1
2.55
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,955.9
|70.79
|17,752.43
|56.37
|0.1
|357
|125.45
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
6,967.05
|41.85
|16,186.13
|126.58
|0.17
|584.14
|1,113.42
EPL Ltd
EPL
226.1
|22.88
|7,242.3
|42.8
|1.11
|353.1
|36.85
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
711.45
|12.51
|4,602.9
|99.58
|0.98
|785.27
|372.17
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
489.45
|21.84
|3,534.39
|66.35
|0.61
|1,925.24
|467.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Manishbhai Nanalal Dagla
Executive Director & CEO
Dhaval Nanalal Dagla
Executive Director & CFO
Aalap Dipak Shah
Executive Director
Jigar Harivadan Contractor
Executive Director
Jigar Manubhai Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhadresh Kantilal Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Patel Kenan Sureshbhai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Khyati B. Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jeet Alkeshkumar Shah
Plot No.E 411 GIDC Sanand,
Gujarat - 382110
Tel: +91 98980 66258
Website: http://www.dhavalpackaging.com
Email: info.dhavalpackaging@gmail.com
301 The Centrium,
3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),
Mumbai-400 070
Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Dhaval Packaging Limited was incorporated on November 02, 2015 as Dhaval Packaging Private Limited, a private limited company at the ROC, Sanand, Gujarat and was subsequently converted into a public l...
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Reports by Dhaval Packaging Ltd
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