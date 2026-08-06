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Dhaval Packaging Ltd Share Price Live

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111.32
(-0.32%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open108.5
  • Day's High112.5
  • 52 Wk High114
  • Prev. Close111.68
  • Day's Low106.15
  • 52 Wk Low 106
  • Turnover (lac)311.25
  • P/E19.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.85
  • EPS5.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)152.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Dhaval Packaging Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

₹108.5

Prev. Close

₹111.68

Turnover(Lac.)

₹311.25

Day's High

₹112.5

Day's Low

₹106.15

52 Week's High

₹114

52 Week's Low

₹106

Book Value

₹48.85

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

152.92

P/E

19.09

EPS

5.85

Divi. Yield

0

Dhaval Packaging Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dhaval Packaging Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Dhaval Packaging Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|08:57 PM
Aug-2026Aug-2026Jul-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.85%

Non-Promoter- 9.14%

Institutions: 9.14%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Dhaval Packaging Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

9.99

2.42

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.76

17.75

2.1

0.55

Net Worth

30.75

20.17

4.1

2.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Dhaval Packaging Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,955.9

70.7917,752.4356.370.1357125.45

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

6,967.05

41.8516,186.13126.580.17584.141,113.42

EPL Ltd

EPL

226.1

22.887,242.342.81.11353.136.85

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

711.45

12.514,602.999.580.98785.27372.17

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

489.45

21.843,534.3966.350.611,925.24467.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhaval Packaging Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Manishbhai Nanalal Dagla

Executive Director & CEO

Dhaval Nanalal Dagla

Executive Director & CFO

Aalap Dipak Shah

Executive Director

Jigar Harivadan Contractor

Executive Director

Jigar Manubhai Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhadresh Kantilal Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Patel Kenan Sureshbhai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Khyati B. Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jeet Alkeshkumar Shah

Registered Office

Plot No.E 411 GIDC Sanand,

Gujarat - 382110

Tel: +91 98980 66258

Website: http://www.dhavalpackaging.com

Email: info.dhavalpackaging@gmail.com

Registrar Office

301 The Centrium,

3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),

Mumbai-400 070

Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Dhaval Packaging Limited was incorporated on November 02, 2015 as Dhaval Packaging Private Limited, a private limited company at the ROC, Sanand, Gujarat and was subsequently converted into a public l...
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Reports by Dhaval Packaging Ltd

Company FAQs

The Dhaval Packaging Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹111.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhaval Packaging Ltd is ₹152.92 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Dhaval Packaging Ltd is 19.09 and 2.29 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhaval Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhaval Packaging Ltd is ₹106 and ₹114 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Dhaval Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Dhaval Packaging Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.06 %
Institutions - 12.52 %
Public - 21.42 %

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