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Disney India Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

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1,000
(-7.70%)
Jan 5, 2016|03:31:29 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

891.71

891.71

891.71

891.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,709.36

1,604.4

1,316.88

1,351.59

Net Worth

2,601.07

2,496.11

2,208.59

2,243.3

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.7

0.48

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,603.77

2,496.59

2,208.59

2,243.3

Fixed Assets

3.26

3

4.94

7.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,510.9

1,243.96

899.02

1,208.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

72.73

142.88

185.72

103.66

Networking Capital

256.28

1,093.84

852.73

766.32

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

136.36

127.26

189.73

83.54

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

254.77

1,109.11

1,058.29

824.19

Sundry Creditors

-77.56

-48.25

-266.69

-96.24

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-57.29

-94.28

-128.6

-45.17

Cash

760.59

12.91

266.18

156.89

Total Assets

2,603.76

2,496.59

2,208.59

2,243.3

Disney India Pvt Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

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