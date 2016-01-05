Disney India Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
891.71
891.71
891.71
891.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,709.36
1,604.4
1,316.88
1,351.59
Net Worth
2,601.07
2,496.11
2,208.59
2,243.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.7
0.48
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,603.77
2,496.59
2,208.59
2,243.3
Fixed Assets
3.26
3
4.94
7.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,510.9
1,243.96
899.02
1,208.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
72.73
142.88
185.72
103.66
Networking Capital
256.28
1,093.84
852.73
766.32
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
136.36
127.26
189.73
83.54
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
254.77
1,109.11
1,058.29
824.19
Sundry Creditors
-77.56
-48.25
-266.69
-96.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-57.29
-94.28
-128.6
-45.17
Cash
760.59
12.91
266.18
156.89
Total Assets
2,603.76
2,496.59
2,208.59
2,243.3
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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