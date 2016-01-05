Disney India Pvt Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
653.9
|15.6
|24,023.4
|341.87
|2.05
|801.76
|331.81
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,583.4
|34.66
|15,610.36
|253.2
|0
|2,062
|747.03
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
629.95
|50.27
|12,483.45
|62.31
|0.7
|257.69
|88.58
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
775.15
|44.15
|10,027.17
|65.74
|1.66
|120.06
|25.49
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
70.86
|34.54
|6,701.54
|209.8
|2.87
|2,063.8
|117.93
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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