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Disney India Pvt Ltd Share Price Live

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1,000
(-7.70%)
Jan 5, 2016|03:31:29 PM

Disney India Pvt Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Disney India Pvt Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹1,000

Prev. Close

₹1,083.45

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.5

Day's High

₹1,000

Day's Low

₹1,000

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,166.37

P/E

197.64

EPS

5.48

Divi. Yield

0

Disney India Pvt Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Disney (India) Pvt Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Disney (India) Pvt Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Nov, 2026|07:18 AM
Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.57%

Foreign: 56.57%

Indian: 13.46%

Non-Promoter- 14.28%

Institutions: 14.28%

Non-Institutions: 15.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Disney India Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

891.71

891.71

891.71

891.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,709.36

1,604.4

1,316.88

1,351.59

Net Worth

2,601.07

2,496.11

2,208.59

2,243.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

838.72

668.2

727.45

617.15

yoy growth (%)

25.51

-8.14

17.87

-5.33

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-113.7

-143.17

-22.09

-27.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-101.55

-528.97

-298.59

-224.98

Depreciation

-93.37

-92.5

-1.05

-1.11

Tax paid

-0.37

1.54

-1.91

-0.13

Working capital

-335.07

-325.59

-239.05

10.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.51

-8.14

17.87

-5.33

Op profit growth

-116.3

75.6

49.34

443.8

EBIT growth

-96.22

130.28

57.09

5,539.87

Net profit growth

-85.01

262.46

33.49

-58.14

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

929.51

664.04

606.54

434.14

174.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

929.51

664.04

606.54

434.14

174.91

Other Operating Income

17.28

17.15

70.29

8.28

0

Other Income

1.85

3.25

15.07

3.3

28.31

Disney India Pvt Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

653.9

15.624,023.4341.872.05801.76331.81

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,583.4

34.6615,610.36253.202,062747.03

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

629.95

50.2712,483.4562.310.7257.6988.58

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

775.15

44.1510,027.1765.741.66120.0625.49

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

70.86

34.546,701.54209.82.872,063.8117.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Disney India Pvt Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Prem Raj Mehta

Director

Narendra Kumar Anand Ambwani

Chief Financial Officer

Vishwas Gangadhar Joshi

Whole-time Director

Sujit Vijay Vaidya

Director

Monisha Suresh Shroff

Company Secretary

Puneet Juneja

Registered Office

1 Floor Bldg No 14 Chakala,

Solitarire Corp Park Andheri E,

Maharashtra - 400093

Tel: 91-022-61091000

Website: http://www.utvgroup.com

Email: utvinvestors@disney.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

UTV Software Communications Ltd is Indias first integrated global media and entertainment company. The company has five business verticals, which includes TV content production & services, motion pict...
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Reports by Disney India Pvt Ltd

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