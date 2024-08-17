Disney India Pvt Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹1,000
Prev. Close₹1,083.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.5
Day's High₹1,000
Day's Low₹1,000
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,166.37
P/E197.64
EPS5.48
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
891.71
891.71
891.71
891.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,709.36
1,604.4
1,316.88
1,351.59
Net Worth
2,601.07
2,496.11
2,208.59
2,243.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
838.72
668.2
727.45
617.15
yoy growth (%)
25.51
-8.14
17.87
-5.33
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-113.7
-143.17
-22.09
-27.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-101.55
-528.97
-298.59
-224.98
Depreciation
-93.37
-92.5
-1.05
-1.11
Tax paid
-0.37
1.54
-1.91
-0.13
Working capital
-335.07
-325.59
-239.05
10.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.51
-8.14
17.87
-5.33
Op profit growth
-116.3
75.6
49.34
443.8
EBIT growth
-96.22
130.28
57.09
5,539.87
Net profit growth
-85.01
262.46
33.49
-58.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
929.51
664.04
606.54
434.14
174.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
929.51
664.04
606.54
434.14
174.91
Other Operating Income
17.28
17.15
70.29
8.28
0
Other Income
1.85
3.25
15.07
3.3
28.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
653.9
|15.6
|24,023.4
|341.87
|2.05
|801.76
|331.81
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,583.4
|34.66
|15,610.36
|253.2
|0
|2,062
|747.03
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
629.95
|50.27
|12,483.45
|62.31
|0.7
|257.69
|88.58
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
775.15
|44.15
|10,027.17
|65.74
|1.66
|120.06
|25.49
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
70.86
|34.54
|6,701.54
|209.8
|2.87
|2,063.8
|117.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Prem Raj Mehta
Director
Narendra Kumar Anand Ambwani
Chief Financial Officer
Vishwas Gangadhar Joshi
Whole-time Director
Sujit Vijay Vaidya
Director
Monisha Suresh Shroff
Company Secretary
Puneet Juneja
1 Floor Bldg No 14 Chakala,
Solitarire Corp Park Andheri E,
Maharashtra - 400093
Tel: 91-022-61091000
Website: http://www.utvgroup.com
Email: utvinvestors@disney.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
UTV Software Communications Ltd is Indias first integrated global media and entertainment company. The company has five business verticals, which includes TV content production & services, motion pict...
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Reports by Disney India Pvt Ltd
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