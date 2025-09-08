Diva Organic Living Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.72
32.72
10.91
10.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-20.57
6.69
32.29
25.6
Net Worth
12.15
39.41
43.2
36.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.01
0
6.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
12.15
39.42
43.21
43.39
Fixed Assets
0
5.57
0.1
0.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.68
33.69
40.76
42.36
Inventories
0
0.15
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.43
221.71
14.23
17.19
Debtor Days
103.22
Other Current Assets
68.98
71.33
31.41
37.8
Sundry Creditors
-50.33
-250.31
-2.1
-11.77
Creditor Days
70.67
Other Current Liabilities
-11.4
-9.18
-2.78
-0.86
Cash
0.47
0.17
2.34
0.93
Total Assets
12.16
39.44
43.21
43.4
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.