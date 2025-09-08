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Diva Organic Living Ltd Balance Sheet

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7.2
(3.45%)
Sep 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.72

32.72

10.91

10.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-20.57

6.69

32.29

25.6

Net Worth

12.15

39.41

43.2

36.51

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.01

0

6.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

12.15

39.42

43.21

43.39

Fixed Assets

0

5.57

0.1

0.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.68

33.69

40.76

42.36

Inventories

0

0.15

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

4.43

221.71

14.23

17.19

Debtor Days

103.22

Other Current Assets

68.98

71.33

31.41

37.8

Sundry Creditors

-50.33

-250.31

-2.1

-11.77

Creditor Days

70.67

Other Current Liabilities

-11.4

-9.18

-2.78

-0.86

Cash

0.47

0.17

2.34

0.93

Total Assets

12.16

39.44

43.21

43.4

White Organic Re : related Articles

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