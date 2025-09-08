Diva Organic Living Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
3,738
|72.77
|2,42,309.38
|935.77
|0
|18,343.49
|391.25
Trent Ltd
TRENT
2,778.05
|71.09
|1,49,091.75
|531.77
|0.1
|5,666.3
|144.45
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
101
|72.73
|47,363.42
|173.19
|0
|1,887.31
|15.02
Cartrade Tech Ltd
CARTRADE
2,989.4
|113.52
|14,257.69
|25.74
|0
|78.11
|475.51
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
81.06
|55.34
|10,064.42
|31.2
|0.61
|2,048.86
|11.41
No Record Found
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+91 9892691696
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