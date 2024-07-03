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Diva Organic Living Ltd Share Price Live

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7.2
(3.45%)
Sep 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Diva Organic Living Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Diva Organic Living Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

₹7.3

Prev. Close

₹6.96

Turnover(Lac.)

₹24.53

Day's High

₹7.3

Day's Low

₹6.7

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹-1.44

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Diva Organic Living Ltd Corporate Action

10 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Oct, 2025

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6 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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18 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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26 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Diva Organic Living Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Diva Organic Living Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Sep, 2026|07:10 PM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.44%

Non-Promoter- 1.11%

Institutions: 1.10%

Non-Institutions: 63.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Diva Organic Living Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.72

32.72

10.91

10.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-20.57

6.69

32.29

25.6

Net Worth

12.15

39.41

43.2

36.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

60.78

68.89

160.36

82.92

yoy growth (%)

-11.77

-57.03

93.37

5,714.52

Raw materials

-60.61

-69.43

-156.89

-79.21

As % of sales

99.71

100.77

97.84

95.51

Employee costs

-0.45

-0.24

-0.05

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.32

0.23

2.54

4.37

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.06

-0.74

-1.34

Working capital

-3.45

19.85

4.8

5.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.77

-57.03

93.37

5,714.52

Op profit growth

-48.29

-209.07

-52.04

-1,366.09

EBIT growth

39.74

-90.83

-41.8

406.2

Net profit growth

42.8

-90.48

-40.68

415.85

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

269.91

75.74

60.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

269.91

75.74

60.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.1

5.81

1.42

1.24

Diva Organic Living Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

3,738

72.772,42,309.38935.77018,343.49391.25

Trent Ltd

TRENT

2,778.05

71.091,49,091.75531.770.15,666.3144.45

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

101

72.7347,363.42173.1901,887.3115.02

Cartrade Tech Ltd

CARTRADE

2,989.4

113.5214,257.6925.74078.11475.51

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

ABLBL

81.06

55.3410,064.4231.20.612,048.8611.41

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Diva Organic Living Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Tejas Chheda

Non Executive Director

Abhay Kumar Sethia

Non Executive Director

Sneha Zabak

Managing Director

Syamdas Sivadas

Additional Director

Suvarna Ramchandra Shinde

Registered Office

312-A Kailas Plaza Ghatkopar(E,

Vallabh Baug Lane Mumbai City,

Maharashtra - 400077

Tel: 91-22-25011983

Website: http://www.whiteorganics.co.in

Email: info@whiteorganics.co.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Divi Organic Living Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Sapna Infraventure Private Limited at Mumbai on December 19, 2011. The name of the Company was changed to White O...
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Reports by Diva Organic Living Ltd

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