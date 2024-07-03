Diva Organic Living Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹7.3
Prev. Close₹6.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.53
Day's High₹7.3
Day's Low₹6.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.72
32.72
10.91
10.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-20.57
6.69
32.29
25.6
Net Worth
12.15
39.41
43.2
36.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
60.78
68.89
160.36
82.92
yoy growth (%)
-11.77
-57.03
93.37
5,714.52
Raw materials
-60.61
-69.43
-156.89
-79.21
As % of sales
99.71
100.77
97.84
95.51
Employee costs
-0.45
-0.24
-0.05
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.32
0.23
2.54
4.37
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.06
-0.74
-1.34
Working capital
-3.45
19.85
4.8
5.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.77
-57.03
93.37
5,714.52
Op profit growth
-48.29
-209.07
-52.04
-1,366.09
EBIT growth
39.74
-90.83
-41.8
406.2
Net profit growth
42.8
-90.48
-40.68
415.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0
269.91
75.74
60.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
269.91
75.74
60.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.1
5.81
1.42
1.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
3,738
|72.77
|2,42,309.38
|935.77
|0
|18,343.49
|391.25
Trent Ltd
TRENT
2,778.05
|71.09
|1,49,091.75
|531.77
|0.1
|5,666.3
|144.45
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
101
|72.73
|47,363.42
|173.19
|0
|1,887.31
|15.02
Cartrade Tech Ltd
CARTRADE
2,989.4
|113.52
|14,257.69
|25.74
|0
|78.11
|475.51
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
81.06
|55.34
|10,064.42
|31.2
|0.61
|2,048.86
|11.41
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Tejas Chheda
Non Executive Director
Abhay Kumar Sethia
Non Executive Director
Sneha Zabak
Managing Director
Syamdas Sivadas
Additional Director
Suvarna Ramchandra Shinde
312-A Kailas Plaza Ghatkopar(E,
Vallabh Baug Lane Mumbai City,
Maharashtra - 400077
Tel: 91-22-25011983
Website: http://www.whiteorganics.co.in
Email: info@whiteorganics.co.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Divi Organic Living Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Sapna Infraventure Private Limited at Mumbai on December 19, 2011. The name of the Company was changed to White O...
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Reports by Diva Organic Living Ltd
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