Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 26, 2025 Notice of 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the members of Company for the F.Y. 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/04/2025) Summary of proceedings of 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26. Submission of Consolidated Scrutinizer Report in respect of 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the F.Y. 2025-26 held on April 29, 2025 through Video Conferencing. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2025)