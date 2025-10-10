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Diva Organic Living Ltd Board Meeting

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7.2
(3.45%)
Sep 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

White Organic Re CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/09/2025calendar-icon
18/09/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Aug 202618 Aug 2026
The Board has approved the convening and holding the next Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on Friday, 21st August, 2026 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio visual Means (OAVM), inter alia, for consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, together with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon.
Board Meeting18 Aug 202618 Aug 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th August, 2026 and disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015.
Board Meeting10 Oct 202530 Sep 2025
White Organic Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To take note of circular resolution passed by the Board of Directors on September 09 2025. 2.To review Compliance related matters. 3.To approve the dates time and draft Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). 4.To take note of resignation of Ms. Najmaa Shaikh CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company. 5.To consider any other matters. a)The Board approved the circular resolution passed by the Board of Directors on September 09, 2025 regarding extension of 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company. b)The Board of Directors have reviewed Compliance related matters. c)The 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 06, 2025, at 3 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The cut-off date for the same shall be intimated in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2025)

White Organic Re: Related News

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