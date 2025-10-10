White Organic Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To take note of circular resolution passed by the Board of Directors on September 09 2025. 2.To review Compliance related matters. 3.To approve the dates time and draft Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM). 4.To take note of resignation of Ms. Najmaa Shaikh CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company. 5.To consider any other matters. a)The Board approved the circular resolution passed by the Board of Directors on September 09, 2025 regarding extension of 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company. b)The Board of Directors have reviewed Compliance related matters. c)The 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 06, 2025, at 3 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The cut-off date for the same shall be intimated in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2025)