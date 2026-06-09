DMR Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.99
3.79
3.73
3.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.97
3.95
2.06
1.32
Net Worth
11.96
7.74
5.79
5.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0.34
0.23
0.51
0.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.03
0.03
0.01
Total Liabilities
12.3
8
6.33
5.77
Fixed Assets
0.67
1.14
2.43
2.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.6
3.45
1.34
1.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
4.71
2.91
2.45
2.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.36
3.52
2.47
1.77
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.69
0.87
0.58
0.64
Sundry Creditors
-1.19
-0.09
-0.09
-0.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.15
-1.39
-0.51
-0.23
Cash
1.29
0.46
0.1
0.19
Total Assets
12.29
7.99
6.32
5.77
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.