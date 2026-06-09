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DMR Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

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(-0.87%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:25:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.99

3.79

3.73

3.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.97

3.95

2.06

1.32

Net Worth

11.96

7.74

5.79

5.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0.34

0.23

0.51

0.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.03

0.03

0.01

Total Liabilities

12.3

8

6.33

5.77

Fixed Assets

0.67

1.14

2.43

2.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.6

3.45

1.34

1.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.03

0

0

Networking Capital

4.71

2.91

2.45

2.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.36

3.52

2.47

1.77

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.69

0.87

0.58

0.64

Sundry Creditors

-1.19

-0.09

-0.09

-0.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.15

-1.39

-0.51

-0.23

Cash

1.29

0.46

0.1

0.19

Total Assets

12.29

7.99

6.32

5.77

DMR Hydroengg. : related Articles

No Record Found

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